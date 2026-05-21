Long Island University Launches AI² Center to Advance Artificial Intelligence Education, Research, and Innovation

The AI² Center brings together LIU's expanding portfolio of academic programs, industry partnerships, advanced research initiatives, and next-generation facilities to prepare students for leadership in an increasingly AI-driven world. The initiative builds upon LIU's growing national reputation in emerging technologies and its recognition among the top 7% of universities in the United States for research.

The AI² Center will serve as a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration and experiential learning across the University's more than 150 academic programs. LIU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in Artificial Intelligence, in addition to the nation's first Bachelor of Engineering in Digital Engineering. Through these forward-focused academic programs, students gain the knowledge and applied experience needed for the future workforce.

As part of the initiative, LIU is also expanding its Artificial Intelligence Competency Distinction, a 9-credit interdisciplinary credential available to students across all majors. The credential equips students with foundational and applied AI skills that can be integrated into careers ranging from healthcare and business to education, communications, science, and the arts. Students also have access to one-on-one mentorship with AI-expert postdoctoral fellows, as well as open studio hours in LIU's state-of-the-art 3DS simulation and fabrication labs.

Led by Mohammed Cherkaoui, PhD, Senior Vice President for Research and Artificial Intelligence, the AI² Center advances LIU's leadership in artificial intelligence, interdisciplinary research, workforce development, and emerging technologies. Dr. Cherkaoui has been recognized among the top 1% of scientists in the world.

"Artificial intelligence is not limited to one industry or one discipline. It is reshaping the future of how we live, work, research, and innovate," said Mohammed Cherkaoui, PhD, Senior Vice President for Research and Artificial Intelligence. "The AI² Center positions LIU as a national leader in preparing students with the skills, experiences, and research opportunities necessary to lead in this rapidly evolving technological era."

The initiative is strengthened through LIU's strategic partnership with Dassault Systèmes, establishing the 3DEXPERIENCE Education Center of Excellence at LIU. The partnership supports cutting-edge research and experiential learning in areas including precision medicine, healthcare innovation, digital engineering, and artificial intelligence applications.

LIU is also making significant investments in facilities designed for the future of AI and scientific discovery. At the Post Campus, the University recently broke ground on a new 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art science and innovation building that will support advanced teaching, research, and interdisciplinary collaboration. At the Brooklyn Campus, newly constructed 20,000-square-foot 3D design, simulation, and fabrication laboratories provide students and researchers with access to advanced technologies and experiential learning environments.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming every aspect of society, and LIU is committed to leading that transformation through education, research, and innovation," said Dr. Kimberly Cline, President of Long Island University. "The AI² Center reflects our vision for the future of higher education, one that prepares students across every discipline to thrive in an AI-driven economy."

Through the AI² Center, LIU continues to expand its role as a leader in artificial intelligence, innovation, and research, preparing students not only to participate in the future workforce, but to shape it.

About the AI² Center at Long Island University

The AI² Center (Artificial Intelligence & Academic Innovation Center) at Long Island University advances education, research, and innovation in artificial intelligence across the University's more than 150 academic programs. Through interdisciplinary collaboration, industry partnerships, experiential learning, and state-of-the-art facilities, the Center prepares students to lead in an increasingly AI-driven world. Led by Mohammed Cherkaoui, PhD, Senior Vice President for Research and Artificial Intelligence, the AI² Center supports undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and university-wide AI initiatives shaping the future of technology and innovation.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty, serving more than 16,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses.

Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, the University is ranked in the top 7% of national research universities. LIU has a network of more than 200,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe.

Visit www.liu.edu and www.liu.edu/ai for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University