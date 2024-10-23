Young Innovations Announces Retirement of Bob Salvin

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, Inc. "Young", a leading global supplier of dental products, today announced the retirement transition of Bob Salvin, Founder of Salvin Dental Specialties, which was acquired by Young in December 2023.

"It is with great admiration that we honor the legacy of Bob Salvin as he moves to retirement," said Ken Serota, CEO of Young Innovations. "Words can't adequately express the incredible and lasting impact of Bob's contributions to the dental industry over his more than four decades of exemplary leadership, and I invite the entire dental community to join me in recognizing his accomplishments and loyal partnership as he reaches this important milestone in his professional journey."

Starting from the trunk of a used car in 1981, Bob built Salvin Dental into a globally recognized brand and leading supplier of regenerative biomaterials, surgical instrumentation, supplies and equipment for the dental implant industry. His notable career recognition includes:

Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award Winner

Gateway International Trade Award

North Carolina Governor's International Trade Award

Governor's International Trade Award Seattle Study Club Charlie English Community Education Award

Past President - Charlotte World Trade Association

Past President – Metrolina Business Council

Honorary Member of the Southern Academy of Periodontology

"I want to thank Bob for his distinguished leadership and confidence in Greg Slayton, President of Salvin Dental Specialties, and myself to step into our roles so that we can continue to build upon the strong foundation he's provided us and the business," said William Simmons, CEO of Salvin Dental Specialties. "He will always be recognized by employees, customers, and vendors as the hard-working, committed and caring, friendly person we all know him to be."

In closing, Greg Slayton added, "We wish Bob well as he continues to be active in the community, serving on the Board of Trustees of Queens University in Charlotte, spending valuable time with his wonderful wife, Susan, and enjoying his passion for photography and classic cars. He tells us that his new job is learning something new and doing something interesting every day."

Those wishing to share their own messages to Bob Salvin are encouraged to do so directly via his new personal email: [email protected] or to stop by and see him at the American Academy of Periodontology meeting scheduled from October 31-November 3, 2024.

Young Innovations, Inc. is a portfolio company of TJC, L.P.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of supplies and equipment used by dentists, oral surgeons, periodontists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, surgical and diagnostic segments. With our mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, we focus on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions. We pursue strategic acquisition opportunities to increase the breadth and growth potential of our product and service offerings. By enhancing our products and expanding customer relationships, we are better able to respond to clinician and patient needs.

Young Innovations is owned primarily by an affiliated fund managed by TJC, L.P. ("TJC") as well as the Young Innovations management team. TJC (formerly known as The Jordan Company), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $23 billion and has a 41-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Diversified Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Power; Logistics & Supply Chain and Consumer & Healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Miami, Chicago, and Stamford. For more information, visit www.tjclp.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Greg Slayton, President, Salvin Dental Specialties

+1 (800) 535-6566

[email protected]

Steve Clareen, Vice President and General Manager, Oral Surgery, Young Innovations

+1 (847) 458-5400

[email protected]

www.salvin.com

www.younginnovations.com

SOURCE Young Innovations, Inc.