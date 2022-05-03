Young Innovators Compete at the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship

20,000 students and educators attend VEX Robotics World Championship, the world's largest robotics competition. Tweet this

The REC Foundation's VEX Competitions make up the largest and fastest growing robotics engineering platform consisting of the following programs: the VEX IQ Challenge (Elementary & Middle School), the VEX Robotics Competition (Middle School & High School) and VEX U (College/University). More than 20,500 robotics teams from 49 states and 47 countries compete in these programs on a local level throughout the year. Out of this group 3,000 teams qualify to attend the REC Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship based on their success at the state and regional championships.

"The REC Foundation provides an impactful combination of STEM education, robotics competitions and workforce development initiatives to increase student interest in technology and pursuing technology careers," said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. "This competition will be our most exciting event yet, as we have waited two years to bring our diverse group of extraordinary students back together in-person."

"Students have certainly faced a number of challenges throughout the past few years, but their commitment to robotics and the competition never wavered," said Tony Norman, Co-Founder and President of VEX Robotics. "We are thrilled to be welcoming the students back to compete in person and know that this year's competition will showcase the remarkable ingenuity, passion and talent that makes them the innovative problem solvers of tomorrow."

The REC Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship 2022 is presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation. Other global sponsors that support the program year-round and this event include: Autodesk, Google, Mathworks, Microchip, NASA, Texas Instruments, and USAF Special Warfare.

About the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.

About VEX Robotics

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities, and robotics teams all around the world. The VEX 123, GO, IQ, V5, V5 Workcell and VEXcode VR product lines span from elementary school all the way through college with accessible, scalable, and flexible robotics solutions. Beyond science and engineering principles, a VEX Robotics project encourages teamwork, leadership, and problem solving among groups. It allows educators to easily customize projects to meet the level of students' abilities as they inspire and prepare the STEM problem-solvers of tomorrow.

