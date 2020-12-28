Young Investors Challenge Announces its Unprecedented Investment Competition

A Free Investment Competition for Teenagers in Canada and the US with $10,000 in Prizes

MONTREAL, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Young Investors Challenge is pleased to announce its free online investment competition for 13- to 19-year-olds in Canada and the United States launching on January 4, 2021. Using an innovative web and mobile platform developed by three 18-year-old students, participants will have the opportunity to compete for $10,000 worth of cash and prizes risk-free.

Teenagers will have access to a virtual paper portfolio of $100,000 to invest in S&P 500® stocks and ETFs, including Apple (NASD: AAPL), Microsoft (NASD: MSFT), Facebook (NASD: FB), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A; BRK.B), and Tesla (NASD: TSLA). Participants will compete in challenges focused on portfolio performance and strategy development and will be judged by industry professionals and leaders from prominent organizations in investment banking, wealth management and financial services.

"In this day and age, financial literacy has become crucial for the youth. Our organization focuses on promoting saving and investment practises amongst the younger generation. With the platform we have created for the Challenge, teens will be able to learn the art of finance in a fun and engaging way," said founders Charles Frédette, Philip Becker and Ryan Dollinger, CEGEP students from Marianopolis College and the Collégial Sainte-Anne.

About the Young Investors Challenge: Founded in 2020, the Young Investors Challenge is a registered Canadian not-for-profit corporation spearheaded by Charles Frédette, Philip Becker and Ryan Dollinger. The organization is backed and funded by the National Bank of Canada, DZD Hardwood, RisingYouth, the Government of Canada, IEX Cloud, and Collège Sainte-Anne.

For more information on the Young Investors Challenge, please contact Charles Frédette at [email protected] or 1 (800) 913-6675 and visit the website at www.yichallenge.com.

