Young Journalists of Scholastic Kids Press Report from the 2020 Presidential Campaign Trail

To view all Scholastic Kids Press election coverage, visit: http://bit.ly/kidspresselection . "Our reporters have been studying policies and presidential candidates so they can inform their readers about the stakes during election years," said Suzanne McCabe, editor of Scholastic Kids Press . "Presidential elections are not only pivotal moments in our nation's history, but are also opportunities for young people to better understand the workings of our democracy and their responsibility to educate themselves about issues that affect them directly."

Donning their iconic red shirts, Scholastic Kid Reporters will continue their political coverage leading up to and after Inauguration Day. Throughout the year, they will report from their local communities, visiting campaign headquarters, rallies, polling stations, newsrooms, and national conventions. They will also give young readers a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of government, while highlighting ways young people can make their voices heard.

Since the program's founding in 2000, Scholastic Kid Reporters have embraced a civic responsibility to educate their peers about the electoral process. They have covered five presidential elections, during which Kid Reporters conducted interviews along the campaign trail with George W. Bush, Al Gore, Mitt Romney, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John McCain, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, John Kasich, Donald J. Trump, and more.

In addition to politics, Kid Reporters from across the country and around the world report on current events and local news covering entertainment, sports, and more. Their articles are published on the Scholastic Kids Press website and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students nationwide. Beginning March 2, students interested in joining Scholastic Kids Press can submit Kid Reporter applications for the 2020–2021 program year. All applications must be received by May 31, 2020.

