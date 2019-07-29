Young Living Announces New Farm in Pastaza Province, Ecuador

LEHI, Utah, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced today the addition of the Mera Ocotea Farm, Young Living's newest corporate-owned farm. The 120-acre farm, located in Ecuador's Pastaza Province, is expected to produce harvests of ocotea starting as early as 2023.

With the founding of this latest farm, Young Living seeks to go beyond its 5×5 Pledge goal of adding no fewer than five farms to its family every year. The company sees the Mera Ocotea Farm as an opportunity to positively impact the planet. Young Living has planted more than 5,000 ocotea trees on the farm, accelerating oxygen production in the local environment. It will also use only non-GMO seeds, rely mainly on natural rainfall as a water source, and support local wildlife corridors.

"The purity of all our products begins at our farms," said Lauren Walker, Chief Supply Officer for Young Living. "That's why we want all our farms—whether they be corporate owned, partner farms, or Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—to be trailblazers in responsible stewardship of the earth. The Mera Ocotea Farm is yet another example of how Young Living is working to counter deforestation in that part of the world."

The Mera Ocotea Farm is the second member of the Young Living farm family in Ecuador. To learn more about the Mera Ocotea Farm, visit YoungLiving.com.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils and distributor of the highest quality of oil-infused products. As stewards of the earth and its people, Young Living paves the way for every essential oil company with its Seed to Seal® standard and its Sourcing, Science, and Standards pillars. These guiding principles protect the planet and ensure that customers can feel good about using Young Living products for themselves, their families, and in their homes. Young Living's products contain essential oils that all come from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers, support a healthy lifestyle, and continue to provide opportunities for over 6 million members to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

