Young Living Continues Virtual Format for 2021 Global Convention

LEHI, Utah, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced it will follow last year's innovative format by hosting its International Grand Convention virtually. After the incredible success of 2020's event, 2021 will again offer a virtual format which will keep guests and participants safe while allowing unprecedented access for worldwide attendees. The theme for this year's event, which will be held Wednesday, June 16-Saturday, June 19, 2021, is Rise Above.

The success of 2020's Virtual International Grand Convention (VIGC) earned the company a Gold International Business Stevie Award and prompted a return to the digital format for 2021. Last year's first-of-its-kind digital convention attracted attendees from 81 countries and hosted over 210,000 virtual guests. Attendees from around the world were able to interact via the integrated chat function during the live broadcast, enabling the interaction members look forward to each year at the event.

The 2021 VIGC will again feature four days of inspiring messages, recognition, valuable training and exciting product launches designed to motivate and educate attendees while strengthening Young Living's community of health-focused individuals.

This year's keynote speaker is Carey Lohrenz, the first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy. During her keynote session, Lohrenz will share the knowledge she gained during her experiences operating as a fighter pilot stationed on an aircraft carrier. Her timely message about high-performing teams and developing a culture of learning is based on the best practices of high-reliability organizations.

Other sessions to highlight include:

An event opener with music that will speak to the soul and visual imagery that will have attendees exclaiming, " H ow did they do that?!"

with music that will speak to the soul and visual imagery that will have attendees exclaiming, " ow did they do that?!" Wake up with YL. This daily morning-style talk show shines the spotlight on many of the qualities that set Young Living apart, as well as highlights some of the key announcements and launches that will transpire throughout the event.

This daily morning-style talk show shines the spotlight on many of the qualities that set apart, as well as highlights some of the key announcements and launches that will transpire throughout the event. Workshops! Twenty - one workshops will be offered during the event (seven each day). These workshops were created to inspire, train, and motivate.

Twenty one workshops will be offered during the event (seven each day). These workshops were created to inspire, train, and motivate. An awards gala that would rival any major awards ceremony. Complete with a stunning stage, inspirational messages from elite leadership, beautiful moments from the D. Gary Young , Young Living Foundation, and entertainment from the Metro Music Club, this is a moment attendees won't want to miss!

"We are so thrilled to be welcoming another global audience to our convention this year," said Mary Young, co-founder and CEO of Young Living. "Personally, I was truly touched by last year's event and how we were able to share the magic of convention with so many who love Young Living. I'm looking forward to this year's event and being able to have even more of our Young Living family join in this unprecedented experience."

Register for the 2021 VIGC by June 1, 2021 via this link.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils is a world-leading essential oils company based in Lehi, Utah. Founded in 1994, the company provides the highest quality essential oils and oil-infused products available. Guided by the company's Seed to Seal standard, which incorporates stringent sourcing and testing standards, Young Living's essential oils come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and certified suppliers. The company's products not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global brand partners to share the unique benefits of essential oils while building their own businesses. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils