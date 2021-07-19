Young Living Foundation And Heart Of America Partner To Deliver Critical Resources To Navajo Students And Families

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Heart of America (HOA) completes another key milestone in its ongoing work to distribute critical resources to Navajo students and families through an ongoing partnership with Young Living Essential Oils and The Young Living Foundation.

As an organization committed to tackling education inequity head-on by providing resources to students who need them the most, HOA became acutely aware of the needs of Native American students in the Navajo Nation during the pandemic. The dire lack of resources for distance learning highlighted longstanding inequities and prompted HOA and Young Living to take action.

HOA and The Young Living Foundation have now installed Education and Solar Home Kits for 75 Navajo student families who are without electricity. These families identified by the San Juan School District, receive Education and Solar Home Kits that include school and art supplies, books, games, and a solar power station kit that powers electronic devices, lights, and small appliances. Young Living Foundation will also provide 100 Chromebook computers to be distributed by the San Juan School District.

The multi-phase partnership between the two organizations began in May of 2021 as Young Living and HOA assembled 1,000 distance learning packs to offset challenges of learning on the reservation, where access to electricity is limited.

The project culminates Wednesday, July 21, with a Wellness Center transformation at Whitehorse High School in Montezuma Creek, UT as the school prepares for back-to-school. Students, whether they live in a city, rural community, or on a reservation, deserve as many social, emotional, and physical supports as possible as they embrace the myriad of learning changes that the COVID-19 has brought on.

"Our partnership with Young Living has helped us do even more to address inequities in education," said Jill Heath, Heart of America President and CEO. "Providing the critical education spaces and resources students and families need to thrive is our goal, and partners like Young Living help make it happen."

Since 2009, the Young Living Foundation has donated a total of $23 million to address the needs of communities around the world.

"The Young Living Foundation and Young Living Essential Oils is deeply committed to bridging the equity gap to under-resourced communities locally and globally, and providing individuals opportunities to lead independent and sustainable lives," said Jackie Skinner, Executive Director of Global Philanthropy at Young Living. "Giving back and serving communities in need is engrained in who we are as a company."

About Heart of America

Heart of America provides high-quality resources and transforms spaces in under-resourced schools and communities, helping to close the gap in education spending by creating modern learning environments that are essential for children to reach their potential in a rapidly changing world. Through a six-step process that prioritizes listening and learning before taking action, HOA designs and transforms spaces, and builds partnerships, ensuring true collaboration and long-term sustainability. HOA has served more than two million students in need by distributing more than four million books, investing $4.5 million in technology, and transforming more than 700 school libraries, cafeterias, gymnasiums, college and career centers, tech labs, and many more educational spaces in less fortunate communities across North America.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils is a world-leading essential oils company based in Lehi, Utah. Founded in 1994, the company provides the highest quality essential oils and oil-infused products available. Guided by the company's Seed to Seal standard, which incorporates stringent sourcing and testing standards, Young Living's essential oils come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and certified suppliers. The company's products not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global brand partners to share the unique benefits of essential oils while building their own businesses. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

