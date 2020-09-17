Young Living Honored With Multiple Stevie® Awards In 2020 International Business Awards®

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced that it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Conferences & Meetings category for the company's unprecedented Virtual International Grand Convention. In addition, Young Living also received a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Valuable Corporate Response category for the company's swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, Young Living quickly shifted strategies for its annual International Grand Convention to a virtual event in order to keep attendees safe. The event was an astounding success . The virtual format allowed worldwide access and more than 210,000 people from 81 countries attended over a four day period. Attendees from around the world were able to interact together live via the event chat function, mimicking the interaction members look forward to each year at the annual convention.

In addition to shifting its annual convention, Young Living also swiftly enacted a broad corporate response to the pandemic to help both employees and the wider community. The company was one of the first to announce employees could work from home until the end of the year. Company leaders also implemented multiple policies to ensure employees remained engaged and connected, from virtual fitness classes to extended emergency leave. Young Living has also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars via both product and monetary donations to organizations in need from frontline workers to community organizations.

"This year has been a true test for our Young Living family, both within our organization and for the communities in which we operate," said Shante Schroeder, vice president of brand marketing at Young Living. "We are stronger now than we have ever been, and we proudly accept both these awards as testaments to the hard work we've put in over these past few months. We look forward to continuing to navigate 2020 and helping everyone get through this pandemic together."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

