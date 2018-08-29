Young Living Makes the 5x5 Pledge

Bold Program to Elevate Company's Impact on the Earth, Communities, & Families

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced an unprecedented and bold program called the Young Living 5x5 Pledge that will redefine the company's industry leadership and elevate its positive impact on the earth, on communities, and on individual families—an additional five million families, to be exact.

Starting with the company's 25th anniversary in 2019, Young Living pledges to expand founder D. Gary Young's vision in five interconnected ways over the next five years:

Five times more people empowered by The D. Gary Young , Young Living Foundation

, Young Living Foundation Five years to zero waste

Five or more corporate-owned or partner farms developed each year

Five or more new markets opened each year

Five million additional households reached in 5 years

"As the leader of the essential oils movement, we have a responsibility to our members, our industry, the planet, and the future," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are creating a standard for our industry, and I know that the passion of our Young Living family to honor Gary's legacy will be a driving force to make good on our pledge."

The core of this pledge is based on the way Gary vigorously lived his life. Below is more information on each of the five pledges:

Five times more people empowered by The D. Gary Young , Young Living Foundation Young Living believes in uplifting people and giving back to the community; so, in the next five years, the company pledges to quintuple the number of lives changed by the Foundation.

The company is humbled by its responsibility and visibility as an industry green leader. Young Living will go green by taking its global operations to zero waste in the next five years. One of Young Living's first initiatives is to recycle plastic bottles and make the switch to glass-only water receptacles. We will also reduce our carbon emissions through tree planting and farm water recycling; using reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging; and by changing the title of our Chief Legal Officer Matthew French to the Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer, who will oversee the newly created Young Living "Green Team."

Young Living is passionate about collaborating with nature to bring its customers the purest products on earth; so each year for the next five years, it will develop five or more corporate-owned and partner farms.

Because the company's mission is to invite more people than ever to experience whole-life wellness through becoming a part of the Young Living family, at least five new markets will open each year over next five years.

Gary Young dedicated his life to bringing essential oils to every home in the world, and because Young Living is committed to dramatically furthering that vision, the company pledges to reach five million more households within five years.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils and distributor of the highest quality of oil-infused products. As stewards of the earth and its people, Young Living paves the way for every essential oil company with its Seed to Seal® standard and its Sourcing, Science, and Standards pillars. These guiding principles protect the planet and ensure that customers can feel good about using Young Living products for themselves and their families and in their homes.

Young Living's products contain essential oils that all come from corporate-owned or partner farms or Seed to Seal-certified suppliers, support a healthy lifestyle, and continue to provide opportunities for over 5 million members to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

