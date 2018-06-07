Young Living Promotes Lee Bowen to Chief Financial Officer

"At Young Living, much like we seek out the best botanicals from around the world, we search high and low for the best and brightest talent in the business," said Mary Young, Young Living's Chief Executive Officer. "That's why Lee was recruited, and he's been dazzling us in the Finance department for years. I am so proud to welcome him to our executive team."

Before being named Chief Financial Officer, he joined Young Living in 2014 as Director of Finance and was subsequently promoted to Sr. Director of Finance, VP of Finance, and most recently to Senior VP of Finance. He has played a critical role in overseeing Young Living's financial planning and analysis, fraud management, treasury, banking, commission services, payroll, and risk management.

"After an exhaustive search process, we are pleased to announce that we found the best person to fill the Chief Financial Officer role in our own Lee Bowen," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "Lee has been instrumental in Young Living's achievement of $1.5 billion in annual revenue and in the 800 percent growth over the last five years. His skills and experience are integral to helping us plan for the future as we grow into a multi-billion-dollar company."

Bowen has over 20 years of experience in financial operations, strategy development, and leadership. Prior to joining Young Living, he worked at Intel Corporation as Regional Director of Finance at Hilti as an expatriate in Panama; he also worked as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Nature's Sunshine. Bowen earned an MBA and MSIM (Master of Science in Information Management) from Arizona State University and a BS in accounting from Brigham Young University.

