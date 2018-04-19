Young Living Promotes Lori Burgher to Regional President of North America

"Lori is an entrepreneur at heart. Her passion to lead and mentor leaders in our membership to build meaningful relationships with their customers has contributed to explosive growth in Canada last year," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "She has a unique ability to approach marketing and problem solving with creative gusto, and I have no doubt that she will continue to help Young Living meet its business initiatives and continue to grow in North America."

She has played a critical role in helping Young Living enhance the member experience in Canada with new sales tools and innovative ways to resolve pain points quickly, which resulted in a 55-percent increase in sales.

Before being named General Manager of Canada, she joined Young Living in 2016 as Director of Marketing and Communications, where she substantially increased sales, social engagement, and brand recognition across the Canadian marketplace.

Prior to joining Young Living, Burgher held several positions with Travel Alberta and creative agencies that supported SunRype and Honda Motor Company.

With more than 23 years of sales and marketing expertise, Burgher holds a certificate in Marketing Management from the University of Calgary and a bachelor's degree in Visual Communication Design from the Alberta College of Art and Design.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process that produces pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle. This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure. This commitment stems from the company's more than 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

