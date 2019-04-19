Young Living Promotes Sarah Bjorgaard to General Manager, U.S. Market

"Since joining the company, Sarah has made a marked impact with Young Living's entire portfolio of beauty and personal care products, including our Savvy Minerals® line. She is passionate about providing quality and clean products and scalable tools to our millions of Young Living members," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "With a background as diverse and member-focused as Sarah's, we are confident that she will continue to identify untapped growth markets and create new spaces in which Young Living and its members will put down roots and continue to grow."

Sarah, who joined Young Living in 2018 as Vice President of Beauty Essentials, has over 26 years of experience in the direct sales industry. Since joining the company, Sarah has elevated the profile of Young Living beauty products and led the Beauty Essentials team in developing new brand direction while staking a claim as the leader in the Clean Beauty Movement.

Before joining Young Living, Sarah was vice president of global sales for a multinational corporation where she led all aspects of global field communications and social media, created and executed field incentives, developed sales tools, coached field leaders, and developed new business. She also oversaw many other aspects of global sales, including onboarding, sales analytics, retention, and U.S.-based international sales.

"I've always valued nature and believed in the power of pure essential oils," said Sarah. "I also believe in the power of coaching people, helping them develop proven leadership skills. I'm excited to take my passion for people and our products and use it to fuel the growth of the U.S. Market."

