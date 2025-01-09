Young Living Redefines Innovation with the Launch of Wyld Notes

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils and wellness products, is proud to announce the launch of Wyld Notes, a sister company designed to complement and enhance Young Living's proven Network Marketing model. This innovative venture underscores Young Living's commitment to embracing change while reinforcing its dedication to the direct selling industry.

Wyld Notes introduces a stunning collection of five 100% natural fine fragrances, paired with a seamless, first-of-its-kind affiliate program.

Wyld Notes introduces a stunning collection of five 100% natural fine fragrances, paired with a seamless, first-of-its-kind affiliate program. This program is not a shift away from Young Living's direct selling roots, but rather an additional tool to expand its reach and re-engage with a broader audience. The hybrid model allows Young Living Brand Partners who participate in the Wyld Notes affiliate program to receive commissions on both Young Living's side and Wyld Notes' side.

"At Young Living, we see opportunities where others see obstacles," said Mary Young, Co-Founder & CEO of Young Living. "Wyld Notes represents our vision for the future: a new way to connect with customers and empower our Brand Partners, all while staying firmly rooted in the Network Marketing model that defines us. We are setting a new standard for the industry and are excited to lead this charge."

Blending Fragrance and Innovation

Wyld Notes is a bold step forward in product innovation, offering a unique collection of 100% natural fine fragrances crafted from nature's most exquisite ingredients. Designed for those who value authenticity and adventure, each fragrance invites customers to embrace their boldest selves. The collection includes:

Fireside Citrus - An invigorating blend of woody and citrus notes that calls to your senses and your heart, this fragrance captures the essence of nature's variety.





Timeless Floral - A grounded fragrance that invites you to immerse yourself in the beauty of a lush English garden. Jasmine, tonka, and vanilla create a rich, textured aroma, while soothing lavender adds the warmth of sunlit blooms.





Smokey Ember - A bold fragrance transporting you to rugged woods and sun-drenched landscapes. Bright citrus and fruity notes, deepened by fir balsam and earthy woods.





Sweet Decadence - A warm, irresistible blend inspired by the allure of freshly baked pastries and the cozy richness of a nutty treat. This aroma brings an earthy freshness, while gently balancing the fragrance's sweet allure.





Rugged Wilderness - An aromatic journey through the fields of a Rocky Mountain farm, balancing sweet, herbal freshness with earthy richness.

"The fragrance industry is often shrouded in secrets, filled with toxins, and reliant on synthetic ingredients that comprise both health and the environment," said Gaya Samarasingha, CEO of Wyld Notes. "Wyld Notes is here to redefine what's possible, proving that fine fragrance can be 100% natural, luxurious, and completely transparent. Every note in our collection is a testament to the purity and beauty of nature, crafted for those who demand more from the products they use."

Enhancing, Not Replacing, Network Marketing

Wyld Notes' affiliate program is a natural extension of Young Living's commitment to empowering its Brand Partners. This program provides an additional way for individuals to share products, connect with new customers, and earn commissions. It's not a replacement for the direct selling model but a strategy to complement it, addressing the evolving preferences of today's consumers while preserving the relationship-driven approach at the heart of Network Marketing.

The affiliate program is designed to:

Provide tools for Brand Partners to re-engage inactive customers.

Attract Millennials and Gen Z audiences who value simplicity and authenticity.

Create new opportunities without abandoning the relationship-based focus of Young Living's model.

Why Now?

The launch of Wyld Notes is a direct response to changes in the marketplace. Shifts in consumer behavior, increased competition from affiliate marketing, and the growing demand for seamless digital experiences have created an opportunity for Young Living to lead with innovation. Wyld Notes addresses these challenges by tapping into the projected $96 billion fine fragrance market while strengthening the foundation of the Network Marketing model.

Launch Date

Wyld Notes will officially launch in February of 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for Young Living and its Brand Partners.

Commitment to Direct Selling

Young Living remains fully committed to its direct selling model. Wyld Notes is not a departure from this legacy but an innovative approach to complement it, ensuring Young Living remains at the forefront of the industry.

For more information, visit www.wyldnotes.com

About Young Living

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment. This guiding principle helps Young Living protect the planet and provide authentic products that its Brand Partners and Customers can feel confident using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—sourced from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and other trusted suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global Brand Partners to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with the Young Living values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils