Young Living Rewards Employee Performance with New Profit Sharing Program

"Our amazing team members around the world are helping us reach and surpass our financial goals, and we're well on our way to becoming a $2 billion company this year," said Jared Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer. "In the Young Living performance-based 'wow' culture, we're proud to recognize and handsomely reward our teams' achievements with something big like an earned share of Young Living's success."

Each year, Young Living will earmark a percentage of operating income for profit sharing, and each eligible team member will be granted a bonus based on the number of outstanding units and the company's achieved operating income.

"This profit sharing program will help us retain and attract the top talent in the world," said Lee Bowen, Senior Vice President of Finance. "If Young Living hits its goal of $2 billion in sales this year, we will add an additional $2 million to the pool, so our team members are even more incentivized to help the company grow and reach its goals."

The company has surpassed $1 billion in sales in each of the last three years and exceeded $1.5 billion in 2017. Its revenues have grown 800 percent over the last five years, and it is in the midst of a 34 percent increase revenue in 2018 year-to-date.

Young Living is positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory with many exciting projects on the horizon, including a new state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly global headquarters that will house a world-renowned essential oils experience center; hosting our largest international grand convention to date; and identifying and developing new corporate and partner farms.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process that produces pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle. This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure. This commitment stems from the company's more than 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-living-rewards-employee-performance-with-new-profit-sharing-program-300642457.html

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Related Links

http://www.youngliving.com

