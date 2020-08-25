Young Living Unveils New Products to Enhance Wellness and Personal Care

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, recently announced a series of new products and product lines during its virtual International Grand Convention. For those looking to improve themselves during this global crisis, Young Living's new products help in three main areas: home, family, and self-care.

Highlights from the launch include a new skincare line, additions to the Savvy Minerals makeup line, beautiful diffusers, new essential oil blends and an innovative essential oil-infused wearable ring.

"Now more than ever it's important to have health and wellness top of mind," said Kristen Knight, senior vice president, global product management and marketing at Young Living. "Our team worked to develop these new products to help people prioritize health and wellness with their families and in their homes. We were even more excited about this year's launches as the virtual format of our convention allowed us to share these products with our biggest audience yet."

New products in the happy, healthy home category designed to freshen up the home include:

Hand-blown Artisan Glass Diffusers: Two sizes of new, beautiful glass diffusers.

Two sizes of new, beautiful glass diffusers. Cassia Oil: Powerful constituents can naturally cleanse the air and surfaces.

Powerful constituents can naturally cleanse the air and surfaces. Ecuadorian Oregano Oil: Offers a soft, herbaceous, oregano-like aroma that helps cleanse the air of bad odors.

Offers a soft, herbaceous, oregano-like aroma that helps cleanse the air of bad odors. "One Heart" Essential Oil Blend: Developed to support the D. Gary Young foundation and their efforts around the globe.

Products in the happy, healthy family category focused on promoting healthy bodies and minds include:

Young Living Aroma Rings : Medical-grade, soft silicone rings deliver steady oil for up to six hours that can be worn on nose, ear, shirt or jewelry.

: Medical-grade, soft silicone rings deliver steady oil for up to six hours that can be worn on nose, ear, shirt or jewelry. KidScents Unwind: Delicious stick-pack powder helps to promote a calm state and helps with occasional sleeplessness.

Delicious stick-pack powder helps to promote a calm state and helps with occasional sleeplessness. Super Vitamin D: Unique dissolving chewable tablet supports respiratory and immune system health, hormone balance, bone growth and brain health.

Unique dissolving chewable tablet supports respiratory and immune system health, hormone balance, bone growth and brain health. Thieves Chest Rub: Over-the-counter rub helps relieve stuffiness, cough and congestion.

Over-the-counter rub helps relieve stuffiness, cough and congestion. Breathe Again Essential Oil Blend: Now diffusible, this refreshing and rejuvenating aroma is the perfect companion for early mornings, long days, and tough workouts.

Now diffusible, this refreshing and rejuvenating aroma is the perfect companion for early mornings, long days, and tough workouts. CBD Muscle Rub Sample Pack: Includes five shareable tins of soothing rub.

Includes five shareable tins of soothing rub. Grab & Go Essential Oil Mini Kits :

: Serenity Now Kit: To relax and unwind



Mind Over Matter Kit: To help get your head in the game



Wish You Well Kit: To get you feeling like yourself again



To the Rescue: Provides natural solutions for life's problems

Finally, products in the happy, beautiful me category feature makeup and skincare including:

BLOOM Skincare Collection: Beautiful new brightening skin care line that adds natural radiance to all skin types of any age, which includes:

Beautiful new brightening skin care line that adds natural radiance to all skin types of any age, which includes: Cleanser: An ultra-hydrating facial cleanser that gently cleans and conditions, leaving your skin fresh and smooth.



Essence: A shimmery essence hydrates and gives skin an iridescent glow.



Lotion: Features the Sheerlume™ Brightening Complex that delivers lightweight hydration and a bright, balanced glow.

Savvy Minerals Liquid Foundation: Self-smoothing plant-based polymers protect skin, moisturize, and help create a smooth appearance and even coverage.

Self-smoothing plant-based polymers protect skin, moisturize, and help create a smooth appearance and even coverage. Savvy Minerals Liquid Concealer: Hides facial imperfections and lightens under-eye circles with a natural smooth finish thanks to plant-based polymers.

Hides facial imperfections and lightens under-eye circles with a natural smooth finish thanks to plant-based polymers. Blending Sponge: Helps melt and blend product into skin for a more natural looking finish.

Helps melt and blend product into skin for a more natural looking finish. Full Coverage Foundation Brush: Designed to hold the optimal amount of product and provide easy makeup application.

These products and more are available online at: https://www.youngliving.com/en_US/products/2020-international-grand-convention-products

