Young Living Wins Platinum 2020 MarCom Award

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leader in essential oils, today announced it has been awarded a Platinum MarCom Award for its Mother Nature campaign video series . The award recognizes the company's creativity in overcoming marketing challenges during the transition to a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Young Living was recognized in the Marketing/Promotion Campaign category.

In 2020, Young Living was tasked with converting its entire International Grand Convention—which usually hosts over 30,000 visitors—to a fully virtual format without sacrificing the enthusiasm and success of its in-person events. With the switch to virtual, Young Living decided to create a full product launch campaign to engage and educate viewers while providing some much-needed humor that would increase engagement and interest. In the series of videos, Mother Nature and her assistant, Daisy, introduce new products to Young Living's consumers through humorous education.

The digital format yielded more than 1,400,000 views in over 90 countries during the initial launch. Young Living's newly launched products surpassed revenue expectations and created unprecedented demand. The Mother Nature campaign was so well received that Young Living has decided to use the approach for its Holiday 2020 product launches.

"We're honored to have won this Platinum MarCom Award with the help of our trusted creative partner Engine," said Wayne Moorehead, CMO at Young Living. "We're especially proud of how the series brought to life a character that is so loved by our customers in an entertaining and educational way. The whole campaign is a testament to our understanding of our customer base and our commitment to keep pushing marketing boundaries."

MarCom judges are industry professionals, awarding talented companies who exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. This year, there were over 5,000 entries from the United States, Canada, and 28 other countries around the world. MarCom award winners were selected from over 300 categories. Created by creatives for creatives, the MarCom Awards' reputation for providing third-party, reliable and fair validation is world-renowned.

The Young Living Mother Nature campaign was created in partnership with Little Big Engine, who wrote the scripts and directed the videos.

MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals.

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available.

