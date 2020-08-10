Young Living's Aubrey Bates Named a 40 Under 40 Honoree by Utah Valley Magazine

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aubrey Bates, vice president of people at Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, has been named to Utah Valley Magazine's 2020 40 Under 40 list . Bates was recognized for her dedication to people and belief in creating meaningful work at every level of the organization.

Over the past few months as Young Living transitioned the majority of its more than 3,000 employees to work from home, Bates has been a vital resource for employees at all levels. In May, Young Living announced that the majority of its workforce will continue to work from home through at least the end of this year due to the impact of the global pandemic. Bates has been essential in designing programs to ensure all employees continue to feel included and connected while staying safe at home. From at-home fitness classes to expanded sick leave and benefits, Young Living employees have continued to flourish under her leadership.

"Aubrey has had a major impact on Young Living and her guidance and creativity has been incredibly valuable over the past few months," said Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living. "As we continue to navigate our new normal, we look to Aubrey to guide us through these uncertain times and keep our Young Living family thriving."

Bates combines data-driven work practices with a keen awareness of cultural and societal undercurrents to stay in tune with economic, educational, and employment trends. She also serves on the board of advisors for the Women's Leadership Institute, and partners with several other organizations dedicated to equality and inclusion. Prior to Young Living, Bates served as president and co-owner of Spherion Staffing in Idaho and as vice president of Spherion Staffing in Utah. She has also worked on various projects with local organizations, including the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development.

"I'm honored to be included on this list among so many incredible local leaders," Bates said. "We've gone through a period of immense change over the past few months and have proven that crisis is a call for innovation. I'm determined to continue learning and will use this time as a runway for long term change and to shift the paradigm on how, when and why we work."

