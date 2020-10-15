Young Living's Lyndi Smith Wins 2020 Stevie Award for Women in Business

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced that senior vice president of global marketing, Lyndi Smith, has been named the winner of a bronze Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

With nearly 20 years at Young Living, Smith oversees the global brand and marketing efforts of the company. Her work has been instrumental in elevating the company as it continues to innovate and evolve, maintaining worldwide leadership within the essential oils market. As Young Living grows, Smith's leadership and institutional knowledge helped guide her team through a significant brand refresh that has driven a noticeable increase in sales and customer retention.

"During my time at Young Living, it has been inspiring to witness the strength and innovation within everyone at the company. This recognition wouldn't be possible without the truly collaborative culture that the company holds," said Smith. "It is an honor to work with a team that is extremely successful because they are always empathetic and passionate when addressing the growing needs of the customers, crucial now more than ever as the pandemic continues to change our everyday lives."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale .

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils