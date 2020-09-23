Young Living's Mary Young Honored as CEO of the Year

Since Young Living's inception, Young has always played an active role in elevating the mission of the organization worldwide. Prior to Young Living, Young was first introduced to direct sales in 1985 where she then built a multimillion-dollar organization. Much of the success of Young Living can be attributed to Young's knowledge and experience, as well as her hands-on approach that has helped maintain the company as a global leader.

To build a sustainable business, Young made sure that Young Living foundationally focused on quality, integrity and collaboration. Guided by these principles, Young Living is able to pledge purity and quality through its Seed to Seal standard, which exceeds the industry standards in essential oil production. Setting this example is paramount to the success of the company as they look to improve overall health and well-being in every household.

"It is an honor to have been recognized among my fellow award recipients who are all great examples of the entrepreneurial spirit leading Utah and our communities," said Young. "I want to acknowledge the passion and drive by which everyone at Young Living lives. I have wonderful executives in the office with whom I work, and together our goal is to inspire others to reach their full potential."

In her personal time, Young is passionate about advocacy and looks for ways to advise and empower others. Young is also instrumental in Young Living's philanthropic efforts as she oversees the D. Gary Young Foundation that works with multiple partners to address the changing needs of the world. Young embodies the mission of Young Living as she supports all those who are looking for a healthier lifestyle. Recently, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Young has guided Young Living through an unprecedented transition while still keeping the community in mind with donations to frontline workers and organizations such as Tracy Aviary .

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

