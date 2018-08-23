Young Living's SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Receives Seal of Recommendation from The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 Meets the Highest Standards for Safe and Effective Sun Protection

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, announced today that its Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 received the Seal of Recommendation from The Skin Cancer Foundation. Young Living's Mineral Sunscreen meets the Foundation's stringent criteria for safe and effective daily use broad spectrum (UVA and UVB) sun protection.

The Skin Cancer Foundation has set the standard for educating the public and the medical community about skin cancer, and focuses on decreasing the incidence and mortality of the world's most common cancer. Occurring at epidemic levels, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70; and one person dies of melanoma, the most dangerous form of the disease, every hour.

To earn the Seal of Recommendation, a manufacturer must provide scientific data showing that its product adequately and safely "aids in the prevention of sun-induced damage to the skin." The data is reviewed by a volunteer committee of photobiologists who are experts in the study of the interaction between ultraviolet radiation and the skin.

"When our scientists at Young Living formulated the Mineral Sunscreen, we wanted to offer people sun protection that doesn't use harsh chemicals; and through our strict Seed to Seal process, we produced an effective, safe sunscreen that is genuine and pure for people of all ages," said Dr. Michael Buch, Young Living Chief Science Officer. "We are proud that our Mineral Sunscreen will now carry The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation."

Young Living's Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 is an over-the-counter, natural sunscreen that doesn't contain chemical UV absorbers, making it a safe alternative for adults and kids. A dermatologist-reviewed product, the Mineral Sunscreen is formulated to easily smooth on skin without leaving white residue. To learn more about the Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 from Young Living or its ingredients, visit YoungLiving.com.

