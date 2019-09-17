Young Man on the Autism Spectrum Pursues and Wins Coveted Internship with Congresswoman

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a member of the U.S. House Coalition for Autism Research and Education, Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA 6th District) educates herself on groundbreaking programs that address the high rates of unemployment and underemployment in autistic populations. It was during a tour of such a program where she met 21-year-old Zachary Task, a student at MERISTEM.

Zachary Task tours Rep Doris Matsui around the Meristem campus Zachary Task at the Sacramento offices of US Rep Doris Matsui, where he is an intern.

During the tour Matsui and Task discussed the challenges of autistic and neuro-diverse young adults, especially as it relates to finding and retaining employment. The next day he sent his resume to the congresswoman, secured an interview and was awarded an internship on the spot. Twice a week he answered calls and fielded constituent questions in Rep. Matsui's office.

"Zachary has been a wonderful intern and outstanding representative for the Meristem program and their enormously important work," Matsui commented. "He has shown the utmost professionalism, dealt with constituent concerns in an empathetic and calm manner, and tackled each challenge that our staff presented him with. In fact, we asked him to return, which we rarely do," she added.

"I have always been interested in politics and I got to actually be involved and learn from the inside," commented Task.

Task was drawn to politics in high school and was majoring in political science at Sonoma State, but left because "College was just a little too much for me, I wasn't really ready for it and I didn't fully understand everything college entailed," he commented.

Struggling to stay in college is typical for young adults on the spectrum. A study by the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute indicates that although they are as smart, and in many cases much smarter, than their peers, students with ASD drop out at much higher rates. Challenges include adjusting to transition, navigating complex systems, socializing, anxiety and depression.

50,000 students on the autism spectrum graduate from high school each year in the US. To address the transitional needs of these young adults programs are slowly opening across the country. After two years at Meristem, Task felt confident enough to start the Matsui internship and return to American River Collage where he is majoring in political science.

Matsui was a supporter of The Autism CARES Act of 2019 (S.427/H.R. 1058) which tasks government with surveying the current landscape of autism services and mandates a report to Congress on the health and well-being of individuals with ASD, placing an increased emphasis on their needs throughout the life span.

MERISTEM, located outside of Sacramento, helps transition young adults on the autism spectrum to independent living, including college and career success. The Meristem Method uses experiential learning; all coursework and activities incorporate hands-on, real-world experiences. Learn more at meristem.pro.

