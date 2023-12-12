Young Montana Wildlife Artist Unveils Corwin Galleries in Aspen, CO

32-year-old opens his second gallery location showcasing the beauty of our natural world and the American West

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike welcome the inauguration of Corwin Galleries in Aspen, Colorado, by renowned artist James Corwin. This establishment marks his second gallery, with the flagship located in the scenic Hamilton, Montana. For those familiar with the acclaimed television series, Yellowstone, the small town of Hamilton and its captivating beauty are the backdrop to the show, as the famous Dutton Ranch is just a stone's throw from the gallery.

James Corwin with his zebra painting. James Corwin with his bison painting.

The essence of the American West is conveyed through the exceptional artists curated by Corwin Galleries. The diverse portfolio of sculptures and paintings, featuring landscapes, wildlife, portrayals of pioneer women, contemporary cowboy art, and even handmade leather furniture designed by James Corwin, beckons patrons on a journey exploring the allure of the natural world and its storied history.

Montana Artist James Corwin, at age 32, has already garnered a presence as a widely recognized and collected wildlife artist. His paintings adorn national and international private and corporate collections, finding a place of prominence among very notable celebrities and Fortune 500 companies. Beyond opening his own galleries, James is represented in over 30 art galleries across the country.

James engages viewers through detailed compositions that elicit emotion and intrigue, sharing an intimate moment with the unfolding story of each piece. James gathers inspiration and references from his frequent travels around the United States and the world. This is evident when you see his very large painting of a herd of African zebras currently on display at the gallery!

At a young age, James has made impressive strides as an artist. Last week he sold his 48x60 bear painting for $32,000. Such a price point can be difficult to obtain even for establish and late-career artists. "I dedicate myself to the creation of new ideas and obtaining a level of detail and quality that I believe discerning collectors are looking for in wildlife artwork," says James Corwin. With the expansion of a second gallery, James is certainly paving a legacy.

Corwin Galleries in Aspen, under James's curation, emerges as a sophisticated blend of artistic excellence and the natural splendor of the West. This new artistic endeavor invites patrons to appreciate the profound beauty encapsulated within each carefully crafted piece, as James continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of fine art.

Corwin Galleries is now open and located at 205 S Mill Street, next restaurants Brunelleschi's, Cache Cache and Las Montañas, and retailers Louis Vuitton and Ogier.

The Grand Opening Celebration is slated for December 29th from 4-6pm. You are invited!

