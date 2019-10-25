Young Paris and Eugenia Kuzmina from Hollywood leads the FORTUNA Tokyo runway

Marking his runway debut, Young Paris sported a samurai inspired look from FORTUNA Tokyo. The crowd gasped with excitement as he pulled out the samurai sword swiftly. Following him was actress and model Eugenia Kuzmina, who made appearances in Hollywood movies such as "Elysium" or "Dirty Grandpa" walked wearing a samurai kabuto.

The new collection "Samurai History" opened up and closed with a Japanese sword carried out by samurai models. For each piece, Kyoto's Nishijin Kimono Textile and Tango Chirimen is incorporated, giving contemporary look of samurai history. FORTUNA Tokyo took the audience on a ride back to the ancient times of Japan from the 8th to the 18th century, where Samurai's and sword fighting's dominated the Japanese society.

With celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Cardi B, and Natalie Portman as clients, Flying Solo has certainly breathed in a new air to the industry by assembling emerging designers from around the world.

A little known fact, Flying Solo approached FORTUNA Tokyo a month before the actual show to present their newest collection. Curious of how the brand managed to prepare such a mesmerizing collection within the strict time limit, we interviewed Akiko Koba, the Creative Director of FORTUNA Tokyo, to hear how it all went down.

Designer Akiko Koba said, "FORTUNA Tokyo's brand mission is to raise awareness and preserve traditional Japanese craftsmanship by spreading it to the world through fashion. In New York, there are many people who challenge themselves and fearless dive into new genres and create something unique. I couldn't have imagined a better place to start off our global expansion."

"The point that I struggled the most was the process of incorporating historical elements of Japan to each piece of the collection. Many established designers have tried so in the past,but for FORTUNA Tokyo, the challenges lied in how that can be given a modern twist," Akiko added.

"In addition to traditional designs, this collection used materials with the latest technology such as 'Nishijin Carbon'; which was provided by the Fukuoka Industries (Kyoto / Nishijin). Without the cooperation of the people from the Nishijin region in Kyoto, the samurai outfit could not have been completed. I am happy that the wonderful technology of Nishijin Kimono Textiles was viewed and praised on a global stage, " Akiko concluded.

Along with Paris, London, and Milan, New York is one of the"Big Four"; cities that exhibit the most prominent fashion weeks around the world.

FORTUNA Tokyo New York Fashion Week runway video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvslbOB8ww0

Description of each looks for the fashion show

Look 1 modeled by Young Paris(15th-16th century Sengoku Period)

Taking direct inspiration from the Samurai warriors during the Sengoku Period, Young Paris models a handmade warrior suit woven with "Nishijin Carbon", a Nishijin Kimono Textile incorporating carbon fiber.The Haori, a traditional kimono styled jacket, used in this look is a mimic of Jinbaori. Jinbaori is a military camp jacket that can only be worn by a high ranking samurai, the admiral

Look 2,3 (8th-12th century Heian Period)

The Heian period was when aristocrats dominated the society and an extravagant court culture blossomed, enabling the nation to progress in literature and arts. On the other hand, samurai's gradually emerged and started taking over.

Since ancient time, purple is considered to be the most noble color, hence we combined shirts with cherry blossom patterned Nishijin Kimono neckties all in purple, cherry crepe colored jackets, and pleated pants that has the same design as the jacket. Although most samurai's belonged to the middle class, there were few who had the opportunity to serve to the imperial family. Such samurai's had to work in elegant outfits, which this look has taken inspiration from.

Look4 modeled by Eugenia Kuzmina (14th-16th century Muromachi Period)

During the Muromachi period, battles flourished, and there are untold of stories of women who powerfully fought in order to protect their castle. In the look of a female warrior, the samurai is arranged with the same Chirimen fabric as the samurai hat. A military jacket that mixes Jinbaori and MA1 is combined with heel joppler pants that are conscious of mobility in the battle scene by squeezing the hem of the heel, and expresses a brave samurai who fights on a horse.

Look 5 (12th-14th century Kamakura Period)

Kamakura period when Japan entered the age of samurai. From Heian period's gorgeous hue Kamakura changes to a masculine tone. We reflect the acceleration of the economy and the masculinity of the society through elegant turquoise and black. For the jacket, we used a "Kiritake Tatewaku" a Japanese pattern initially used by the royal family and later aristocrats and samurai. This jacket is made with an environment friendly Nishijin Kimono Textile that uses a recycled P.E.T. fabric. For the necktie, we have a cherry blossom pattern as a base, The models spear hat is called an Eboshi (a hat), it represents the arrival of a new samurai era.

Look 6 (14th-16th century Muromachi Period)

Jinbaori coat was made from a samurai denim fabric that Samurai liked, with platinum foil processing. The Nishijin textile silk is featured with a motif inspired by the late Muromachi period military commander Masamune times. It is inspired by the battlefield.

Look 7 (17th-19th century Edo Period)

Entering the Edo period, many long fought war in the Muromachi period finally came to an end and a relatively peaceful time arrived to Japan. From this, Japanese literature and Ukiyo-e paintings developed. The Haori for this look has a decorated with the same Nishijin woven silk as the "18. Hokusai (Mt. Fuji and cherry blossom)" tie, and the pleated folds were combined. It has a brown fan with a samurai pattern and expresses a relaxed peacetime samurai.

Look8 (17th-19th century Edo Period)

Our final look imagines the night before the Meiji Restoration, an event that restored practical imperial rule to the Empire of Japan in 1868, the day marking the closing of the history of samurai for good. Like its name, the "Dragon" necktie is woven in a Nishijin Kimono Textile with a weave design similar to that of dragon's scale. The back lining has a graphic design of a dragon painted by Katsushika Hokusai, the infamous Ukiyo-e artist best known for his "36 Views of Mount Fuji" artwork. The Samurai poncho worn over the suit has a modern twist to its design compared to the past periods due to the sudden urbanization occurring after the end of isolation from foreign countries that lasted for over 200 years.

FORTUNA Tokyo is a Japanese brand with a mission to revive the once forgotten beauty of traditional Japanese craftsmanship. The purpose"Japanese Modern Classic" items that fuse tradition and trends, and we offer a wide range of products from Nishijin weave ties, Kyoto folding fans, men's wear to leather goods. In October 2017, they participated in Tokyo Collection and performed the 2018 SS Collection "SAMURAI REPRISE". A runway show that blended Japanese fashion and art. The show's response to a large number of mobilizations was great, and it was highly appreciated not only in Japan but also from overseas media. Since then, it has been published in many media including VOGUE UK, GQ, and VANITY FAIR. FORTUNA Tokyo is loved by many Hollywood Celebrities.



