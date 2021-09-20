Young People Changing the World - 2021 Barron Prize Recipients Announced

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes , an award that recognizes inspiring, public-spirited young people, announces its 2021 winners. Established in 2001 by author T. A. Barron, the Barron Prize is a nonprofit organization annually honoring 25 outstanding young leaders ages 8 to 18 who have made a significant positive difference in people's lives, their communities, and the environment. Fifteen top winners are each awarded $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.

"During a most difficult time in our lives, these outstanding young people rose to the challenge of helping others with creativity, compassion, and perseverance," says T. A. Barron. "By honoring and supporting these young heroes, we hope to inspire many others."



This year's Barron Prize winners include those who are helping the hungry, the homeless, and people with disabilities; promoting STEM education; protecting wildlife; and raising awareness and funds for important environmental issues. The 2021 winners are:



Abigail Yoon, age 17, of North Carolina, who founded the Sustainable Hunger Initiative (SHI) to help underserved families access healthy food and to address residential segregation and poverty.

Adarsh Ambati, age 16, of California, who founded Green Environment Initiatives to design solutions for environmental crises and to provide STEM education for underserved students.

Alexandra Collins, age 17, of Illinois, who co-founded Students Against Ethylene Oxide (SAEtO), a nonprofit that engages youth in fighting to ban the carcinogenic gas EtO near schools and residential areas.

Brooke and Breanna Bennett, age 14, of Alabama, twin sisters who co-founded Women In Training (WIT) Inc., a youth empowerment nonprofit that advocates for menstrual equity and menstrual education.

Duncan Jurman, age 18, of Florida, who founded Bring Butterflies Back to protect and repopulate South Florida butterflies through education, conservation, and research.

Faraz Tamboli, age 14, of New Jersey, who invented TalkMotion, a device that helps people who are deaf and aphonic (voiceless) communicate with people who can hear by translating sign language into verbal language and verbal language back into sign language.

Gitanjali Rao, age 15, of Colorado, an inventor, young scientist, and advocate for STEM who conducts workshops for students around the world to support them in creating solutions to pressing problems.

Jordan Reeves, age 15, of Missouri, who co-founded Born Just Right, a nonprofit that inspires kids with disabilities to design innovations based on their own differences and experiences.

Michael Platt, age 16, of Maryland, who created Michael's Desserts to use his love of baking to help others. For every sweet treat he sells, he donates one to someone in need. He also founded P.L.L.A.T.E. – Power, Love, Learning, and Access To Everyone – to address food insecurity.

Miles Fetherston-Resch, age 9, of Florida, who founded Kids Saving Oceans to fundraise for ocean, beach, and marine conservation and to educate kids about saving our oceans, one choice at a time.

Olivia Seltzer, age 17, of California, who created The Cramm, a daily digital newsletter that summarizes the news for Gen Z in order to educate and activate her generation.

Rachel Park, age 18, of California, who founded Curieus, a nonprofit that brings hands-on science to underserved kids to spark curiosity and increase diversity in STEM.

Shreyas Kar, age 16, of Kentucky, who founded Community AI (Artificial Intelligence) to support students in building AI-driven projects that help communities and the environment, unleashing the power of AI for good.

Sonja Michaluk, age 17, of New Jersey, who works to protect wetlands and drinking water sources using a novel bioassessment method she created.

Vivian Wang, age 18, of California, who co-founded Linens N Love, a nonprofit that rescues gently-used hotel linens and donates them to shelters that support women and children, people experiencing homelessness, veterans, and animals.

"When I look at the accomplishments of these inspiring young people and the scope of what they have achieved, I am filled with awe and appreciation," says T. A. Barron. "They work hard to make their ideals and passions a reality and are an example to us all."



For more information visit www.barronprize.org

SOURCE Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes