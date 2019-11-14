Young People in Recovery and Recovery Centers of America Partner with Twitter for Live Q and A on Addiction and Recovery

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving lives by speaking up to overcome the stigma still clinging to drug and alcohol addictions is the goal of a new virtual Town Hall event to be streamed on Twitter on Wednesday, November 20 at noon EST. The live "Twitter For Good" Q and A event called #AskAboutRecovery will feature Young People in Recovery and Recovery Centers of America ("RCA").

Young People in Recovery is a nonprofit national recovery support organization that is dedicated to helping people with substance use disorder recover from addiction and provide life skills to reach their full potential. Recovery Centers of America is an addiction treatment healthcare company whose mission is to save "one million lives" with neighborhood-based affordable treatment including MAT ("Medication for Addiction Treatment") and inpatient and outpatient care. YPR and RCA are teaming up on a national scale with the popular social media platform, Twitter, to offer this unique Town Hall-style dialogue for people across the country affected by the disease of addiction.

"Young People in Recovery's partnership with these two companies is unprecedented. Twitter, a global tech phenom, and Recovery Centers of America, an innovative treatment network doing great work for people seeking recovery from addictions to drugs and alcohol, are using their collective influence to serve families across our great nation. Working with the leaders and allies of the recovery movement to make a difference in this way, it's simply inspiring," said Justin Luke Riley, CEO of YPR.

The Q and A style virtual event on Twitter will feature Riley, the CEO of YPR and consumer advocate for "recovery ready communities," and Dr. Deni Carise, a board member of YPR and international addiction treatment expert at Recovery Centers of America. Both participants are in recovery from a substance use disorder themselves and can speak from a personal as well as a professional level about addiction and recovery.

"I'm honored to work with YPR and Twitter. We are all very excited about the #AskAboutRecovery event because it creates a nationwide community conversation about a disease that's killing so many Americans and causing pain to so many families. This Twitter event provides a forum for immediate answers to those struggling with addiction, their loved ones, and all others. We are waging a war on the stubborn stigma still attached to the disease of addiction and dialogue and education are how we as a country will overcome stigma that keeps so many from getting help," explained Dr. Deni Carise of Recovery Centers of America.

The Twitter event, #AskAboutRecovery, can be seen both on video and "by tweets" at noon EST on Wednesday, November 20 and will be streamed and tweeted live from Twitter's Washington, D.C. office. If you would like to ask a question, be sure to include #AskAboutRecovery in your tweet. To watch the Q and A live, head over to YPR's Twitter handle, YngPplRecover.

Recovery Centers of America (1-800 Recovery) provides comprehensive addiction treatment at six inpatient residential facilities in Mays Landing, NJ; Devon, Pennsylvania; Westminster and Danvers, Massachusetts; and Earleville and Waldorf, Maryland. A full spectrum of Outpatient treatment is also provided at these facilities and in Vorhees, NJ. RCA also provides Medication-Assisted-Treatment (MAT) at its facilities and at the Trenton Healthcare Clinic and Bravo Medical in Somerdale, NJ .

https://www.facebook.com/RecoveryCentersofAmerica/

https://www.instagram.com/recoverycentersofamerica/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/recovery-centers-of-america

https://twitter.com/RecoveryCOA

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKJMInu81ZCVAgqfvjlHxyw

Contact: Terri C. Malenfant

tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

Related Links

https://recoverycentersofamerica.com

