Young People in Recovery Partners with Data & Digital Marketing Agency to Create Recovery-Ready Communities Across America

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit Young People in Recovery (YPR) has partnered with data and digital marketing agency Giant Partners (GP) to build recovery-ready communities in the midst of the opioid epidemic. By implementing data-driven strategies, GP aims to reach potential supporters, donors, advocates, and leaders across our country with one message: your impact matters.

By partnering with Giant Partners, YPR hopes to utilize cutting-edge marketing strategies and data technology to build awareness, equip their teams to fundraise more effectively, and connect with new donors. YPR President and CEO Justin Luke Riley writes, "[our] strategic partnership with Giant Partners is fueled by the goal of having addiction recovery philanthropy be an American standard in individuals contributing dollars to the most critical public health issue of our time. Their expertise and our passion make for a winning partnership."

This month, YPR also worked with Google on the Recover Together Movement, which celebrates National Recovery Month by sharing stories of recovery, including that of Justin Luke Riley, as well as resources for those in recovery and opportunities to spark change, such as YPR's Blueprint for Recovery-Ready Communities.

Giant Partners has developed a robust strategy to assist YPR with recurring giving, crowdfunding efforts, and major donor contributions, leveraging a combination of social media & Google advertising, email marketing, automation, and even transit signage. GP's ability to leverage data in their communications with potential donors is helping YPR build awareness and raise funds efficiently.

"We believe in the important work that YPR is doing and are honored to be a part of the mission. We built a strategy to make a large impact in a very efficient manner. We are so excited to partner with YPR." – Giovanni Barile, Giant Partners CEO.

YPR is a national organization focused on peer-to-peer services for young people in, or seeking, recovery from substance use disorder. YPR aims to improve access to evidence-based treatment, educational resources, employment opportunities & housing that sustain young people in their recovery.

Giant Partners is a data and digital marketing company based in Thousand Oaks, CA. We accelerate leads and drive awareness with perfect customer lists, effective websites, strong branding, compelling content and marketing automation — powered by web search, social media, email and messaging.

