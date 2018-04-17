Young People Set to Impact the Debate on Women's Health Issues

PRRI's poll finds young Americans (age 18-29) are reshaping the national conversation around abortion: Approximately one-third say their views on abortion have changed in recent years. Nearly three times as many young Americans say they have become more supportive of abortion rights rather than more opposed (25 percent vs. 9 percent). Conversely, seniors (65 and older) are twice as likely to say they have become more opposed (12 percent) than supportive (6 percent). These trends yield significant generation gaps:

44 percent of young Americans say abortion goes against their personal beliefs, compared to 60 percent of American seniors.

65 percent of young adults, compared to 51 percent of seniors, agree that abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

69 percent of young adults, compared to 46 percent of seniors, agree that at least some health care professionals in their community should provide legal abortions.

"The relative stability of attitudes in the general public towards the legality and availability of abortions over the past few years has masked a growing polarization of opinion between younger and older Americans," said PRRI CEO Robert P. Jones. "As this younger generation continues to flex its political muscles—exemplified by their response to the Parkland shooting—they could reshape the national conversation on women's health issues."

On sexual assault and harassment there are significant differences in perception between men and women. Americans overall say unreported or disbelieved experiences of sexual assault or harassment are a bigger problem than false accusations (65 percent vs. 26 percent). However, 32 percent of all men say false accusations are the more pressing issue, compared to 21 percent of all women.

There are stark partisan divides, too: Seventy-eight percent of Democrats say unreported or disbelieved experiences of sexual misconduct are a bigger problem than false accusations, compared to 65 percent of independents and 52 percent of Republicans.

Methodology available online.

