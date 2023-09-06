Young People Support Housing Development More Than Those Over 50

News provided by

CoUrbanize, Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

But don't view public meetings as a forum to effect change

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Younger people are more likely to support new housing development but less likely to attend public meetings than people over age 50, according to a recent survey by coUrbanize, a technology company that powers community engagement in real estate development and planning. Half of respondents under 50 believe more transit-oriented housing would increase affordability and 45% believe more market-rate housing would increase affordability in their neighborhood.

Continue Reading
coUrbanize survey shows young people support housing development more than those over 50.
coUrbanize survey shows young people support housing development more than those over 50.

By comparison, only 28% of respondents over 50 believe market-rate housing increases affordability, and 32% believe transit-oriented housing increases affordability. The respondents under 50 are also more likely to believe they can have an impact on the creation of affordable housing than those over 50, but they're less likely to attend a public meeting (half had attended an in-person or virtual meeting in the past year, versus 61% of respondents over 50).

Furthermore, only 10% of total respondents said they get their information about planning and development projects from public meetings. Regardless of whether a meeting was virtual or in-person, 71% of participants did not change their opinions about a new development project or plan after attending a public meeting.

"Planners have long viewed the public meeting as a flawed process that gives disproportionate power to a small group of the community, often homeowners," says Karin Brandt, CEO & Founder of coUrbanize. "However, moving the meetings to Zoom has not been the silver bullet for increasing engagement that many believed it would be at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"It's encouraging to see that people under 50 want to effect change in their communities. But younger people are busy with jobs and families, and don't have the time to take high-bar civic actions. That's where online community engagement comes in by lowering the bar to participation," Brandt says.

She continues, "At coUrbanize, we believe the only way to change engagement outcomes is to bring more people into the process, specifically elevating historically excluded voices."

The full report on the survey findings is available for download here.

Methodology

This year's survey, which was conducted over the month of August, garnered 2,051 responses from visitors to coUrbanize project websites.

About coUrbanize

coUrbanize gives people a way to share their feedback and have a voice in a development or public planning process without having to go to a meeting - by simply posting a comment online or texting in their ideas -- and having a two-way dialogue with the project team. More than 550 development and real estate teams have used coUrbanize to scale public outreach in a more inclusive way, have more productive conversations with the community, and ultimately build critical support for their projects. For more information, please visit www.courbanize.com.

Media Contact

Allison Voigts
Content Marketing Manager
312-380-0928
[email protected]

SOURCE CoUrbanize, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.