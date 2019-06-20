Young Professionals Network for ALM Publications

The forum will provide original content as well as summaries of articles from across ALM's publications including Law.com, The American Lawyer, BenefitsPRO, PC360, ThinkAdvisor, GlobeSt, Consulting Magazine, and more. Additionally, thought leadership and innovative ideas learned from this group will allow the community to grow and help advance these professionals' careers, aid them in becoming future industry leaders, and connecting them with other professionals in a variety of industries.

"Our goal is to provide a forum for open, insightful conversations on topics of interest and relevance to the up-and-coming generation of professionals," said Molly Miller, Chief Content Officer. "This is one of ALM's initiatives that leverages our reporting from across all of our industry verticals and our team experience engaging with readers and various communities. With this effort, we seek to provide a highly relevant and engaging experience for LinkedIn group members while enabling lively discussions on topics that matter most to young professionals."

ALM will review all submissions to the LinkedIn group. The page's administrators will not approve the following submissions: Promotions for CLE or webinars (even if complimentary); Promotions for events that do not apply to our community; Overt or subtle 'sales pitches' of products or services from vendors. Additionally, in the interest of maintaining an accessible and lively discussion, ALM will restrict marketers and vendors posts per week.

"ALM's Young Professionals network is a community of knowledge seekers. Our goal is to bring together and engage an emerging audience for ALM by focusing on them where they are today, providing content that truly helps them at each stage of their progression," said Tasha Norman, Director, Global Newsroom Content. "We're excited to have them share that journey with us and the entire network."

If you are a young professional, please request and join ALM's Young Professional Network on LinkedIn here: http://ow.ly/FtSG30oY443

