Young Republican and Democratic Lawmakers and Activists Receive Political Bridge-Building Award

"The young leaders we honor tonight are not only persevering through systemic and personal obstacles, but excelling," said Future Caucus president and CEO Layla Zaidane. "They're showing us what's possible when the work of governing is rooted in empathy and collaboration rather than division, and how good, inclusive policy also turns out to be pretty good politics."

The 2024 Rising Star Award was presented to two lawmakers: State Asm. Alex Bores (D-NY-73) and State Rep. Tory Blew (R-KS-112), now Sen.-elect for the state's 33rd Senate District. Both serve as co-chairs of their respective State Future Caucus .

"I'm honored to receive this award for work that prioritizes delivering results for New Yorkers," said Bores. "Creating a more effective, responsive state government requires everyone, and I'm proud of what we have achieved together to modernize New York's services and protect our democracy."

"It's an honor to receive this recognition for bipartisan work that has been my focus from day one," said Blew. "At its core, this role is about listening and finding common ground that serves Kansans across the board, especially the young people who will define our future. I'm grateful to Future Caucus for championing this collaborative vision."

Future Caucus presented the Cherisse Eatmon Collective Impact Award to Pennsylvania Future Caucus co-chairs State Rep. Justin Fleming (D-PA-105) and State Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-PA-87).

"Pennsylvania's young people and families are facing challenges that demand bipartisan solutions," said Fleming. "This award is a testament to the work we've done as a caucus and as colleagues, to bring together a diverse set of voices and put real, impactful legislation into action for our communities."

"Pennsylvanians are facing challenges that require common sense solutions," said Kutz, who accepted the award in absentia. "Pragmatic legislators must come together to address rising inflation, the cost of housing and child care, and the rising costs of higher education. I'm honored to work alongside colleagues in Harrisburg who are equally committed to addressing these issues. This award is a testament to the bipartisan work we have taken on this session, and I'm eager to continue that work in the upcoming legislative session."

The organization also presented its Generational Changemaker Award to activist and actor Sophia Bush, for her efforts to promote voter education and civic engagement, and to businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton, for her commitment to criminal justice reform and accountability for youth residential facilities.

"What makes this gathering so significant—and what makes the work of Future Caucus so vital—is the understanding that democracy is bigger than any one candidate, or the outcome of any single election," said Bush. "It's a commitment that, if honored and fought for, transcends wins and losses, uniting us around the shared responsibility to protect and strengthen our democratic institutions. And that is a commitment I believe in."

"I'm accepting this award as a survivor and advocate, and more importantly, as a voice for every child suffering in silence. I've turned my pain into purpose by fighting for policy change, from passing 10 state laws to introducing the federal bipartisan Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act and testifying on behalf of foster youth in Congress," said Hilton, who accepted the award by video. "I'm so proud to stand with all the amazing lawmakers in this community who are dedicated to changing the world. I'm confident that together, we'll make groundbreaking progress in creating a world where everyone is supported, protected, and empowered."

Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (D-DE) gave the evening's keynote address. As a Delaware state senator, McBride was founding co-chair of the Delaware Future Caucus.

"The promise of our Constitution is only possible when we respect our differences and solve our disagreements through conversation and collaboration," said McBride. "We know that the divisions and nastiness that we too often see nationally must not—and does not have to—be our new normal. A different kind of politics is possible: a politics of hope, not of hate; of grace, not of grievance; and of progress, not of pettiness. That is our charge as the next generation of Future Caucus leaders."

