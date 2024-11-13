Young Students Make a Difference Through Food Drive

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young children in Primrose schools across the country are learning positive character development skills by participating in the annual nationwide Caring and Giving Food Drive. Throughout the year in their classrooms, Primrose children learn the value of generosity and giving without expectation through real-life experiences, so they grow into kind, compassionate adults.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/primrose_school/9246751-en-primrose-schools-nationwide-caring-and-giving-food-drive

Students from Primrose School of Reynoldsburg (Columbus, OH) visit a local grocery store to shop for items to donate during the annual Caring and Giving Food Drive.

"At Primrose, we are committed to fostering a sense of belonging and making a positive difference in the communities we serve," said Jo Kirchner, CEO at Primrose Schools. "As part of our curriculum-based Caring and Giving Food Drive, we do this through hands-on, experiential lessons of service."

Each November during the giving season, families of infants and toddlers are encouraged to bring in canned goods, while older children ages three to five may do chores at home to earn money to buy food items to donate. This helps them learn the joy of giving back firsthand as they practice compassion and generosity while developing math, planning and nutrition skills and making a real difference in their communities. Primrose schools then join forces to donate nonperishable food items to underserved children and families.

In 2023, Primrose schools collectively donated more than 400,000 nonperishable food items to food banks and shelters, surpassing 2022's total.

"At Primrose, we nurture, model and practice ways to be kind, compassionate and generous during these critical years of development," said Dr. Amy Jackson, chief early learning officer at Primrose Schools. "Experiencing the joy of giving without expectation of receiving anything in return helps children build strong character and positively shapes who they become."

For more information about how experience-based lessons of community service and compassion are woven throughout the research-informed Primrose Balanced Learning® curriculum, visit here.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning®approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and X, explore our stories and resources, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

SOURCE Primrose Schools