Young Texas Voters Continue To Turn Out In High Numbers

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest numbers from a new analysis by Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA) finds that the share of total early votes represented by young voters is up 22.2% nationally versus 2016, and up 33.0% in Texas. Voting by young voters (18-29) is running 133% higher than at this point in 2016 with Texas young voters tracking even higher than the national number at 150.2% higher.

"Given historical trends as well as current polling, we anticipate that young voter turnout could very well surpass that of 2008," said Bill McClain, Research and Marketing Director, Clean & Prosperous America. "It continues to be a major development in the 2020 election."

"The share of young people voting in the early vote this year is up from 2016, significantly so. It suggests that young people are going to end up voting in very large numbers and make a real difference in the election this year," added Simon Rosenberg, an advisor to Clean & Prosperous America.

AGE

COHORT 18-29 EARLY VOTE SHARE



18-29 EARLY VOTES

2016 2020 % Increase % Increase NATIONAL 9.0% 11.0% 22.2% 133.2% TEXAS 9.4% 12.5% 33.0% 150.2% Note: this data is current as of 3:30pm PT. The most current numbers, updated approximately every 12 hours, can be found on CaPA's website at https://cleanprosperousamerica.org/young-voter-turnout/

About Clean & Prosperous America

Clean & Prosperous America (CaPA) is a Washington based nonprofit empowering young voters to build a healthier economy while advancing environmental policies at the federal level. CaPA recognizes that healing our country requires a multi-faceted approach, which is why we are promoting solutions that increase economic activity while reducing environmental degradation. By encouraging youth demographics to vote, and support environmental candidates, we know we can move together towards a cleaner and healthier economy.

To learn more about CaPA, visit www.cleanprosperousamerica.org .

