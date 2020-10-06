Young Thought Leader Summit To Explore Current Social Trends In New Business Options

"Our ability to attract top business achievers and young innovators to share their thoughts at the conference sets the Forbes School of Business & Technology apart as a leader in global business education," said Dr. Karen Ivy, Forbes School of Business & Technology Professor and Summit Chair. "It's the intergenerational sharing of innovative ideas that makes this conference so special."

Panel topics at the summit include:

Learning from Machine Learning: All About AI – With the exponential advances of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning beginning to reshape our lives and society, panelists will explore how leveraging these technologies will lead to unlimited utilizations and applications, while boosting human efficiency. They will also share their predictions and outlook on the future.

– With the exponential advances of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning beginning to reshape our lives and society, panelists will explore how leveraging these technologies will lead to unlimited utilizations and applications, while boosting human efficiency. They will also share their predictions and outlook on the future. Sports: Changing the Game – Over the past decade, the sports world has experienced a revolutionary wave in integrating new technology, media platforms, and political activism. The featured panelists have been catalysts in the industry and will discuss some of the most pressing topics in sports including the current and long-term impact of COVID-19, the immediate changes in consumption of sports content, and the growing social responsibility of collegiate and professional athletes.

– Over the past decade, the sports world has experienced a revolutionary wave in integrating new technology, media platforms, and political activism. The featured panelists have been catalysts in the industry and will discuss some of the most pressing topics in sports including the current and long-term impact of COVID-19, the immediate changes in consumption of sports content, and the growing social responsibility of collegiate and professional athletes. Doing Great by Doing Good – Young thought leaders will share valuable insight into the world of entrepreneurship for social impact, and how we can innovate by creating positive changes that benefit the greater good of society and push the world toward a more sustainable future.

– Young thought leaders will share valuable insight into the world of entrepreneurship for social impact, and how we can innovate by creating positive changes that benefit the greater good of society and push the world toward a more sustainable future. Cannabis: Take Me Higher – This panel will focus on utilizing technology, science, social impact, and strategic investing in cannabis to shape one of the biggest business opportunities in decades.

– This panel will focus on utilizing technology, science, social impact, and strategic investing in cannabis to shape one of the biggest business opportunities in decades. Streaming Revolution – The media, entertainment, and education industries are experiencing a monumental shift. The rise of streaming services, video games, and virtual reality have changed the ways in which we consume content and view the world. These forward-looking panelists will share their thoughts on the state of entertainment in the digital age, and where they see it evolving in the future.

Guest panelist Dr. Hellicy Ng'ambi, Vice Chancellor at Mulungushi University in Zambia, stated, "I think the summit agendas will be both significant and beneficial for forward-thinking ideas and planning."

Forbes Media Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes will share his successful insights and mentoring support to the young thought leaders and all attendees with a special conversational keynote presentation and Q&A session.

Senior business leaders and young leaders from around the world are invited to attend the summits. Registration and more information are available online at http://www.youngthoughtleadersummit.org/ and thoughtleadersummit.org , or by calling (800) 690-4414.

Join the Facebook Live session on October 12, 2020, 2:30-3:30 pm (PDT) to gain additional insights on the October 20, 2020 Thought Leader Summit and Young Thought Leader Summit event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1892037510936226/?active_tab=discussion.

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About Forbes School of Business & Technology

Forbes School of Business & Technology at Ashford University is a recognized innovator in online higher education. At Forbes, students enroll in professionally relevant degree programs, benefit from innovative learning technologies, and learn from practitioner scholars. Forbes offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to complete their academic studies anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.



