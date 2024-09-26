Young TV+Broadway Star and Disney Alum Nia Thompson Inks Historic Development Deal with "Hollywood on Hudson" Production Company SIC+

After Concluding Her Run As "Young Nala" In Disney's "The Lion King" On Broadway Thompson Is Set to Make History As the Youngest Executive Producer With Upcoming Film "One Mic" Starring Award-Winning Actor Malik Yoba

YONKERS, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney alum and Broadway star Nia Thompson and The SIC+ Production Company are excited to announce the upcoming film, One Mic. Thompson comes to the project after her epic reign on Broadway's Tony-award winning Disney's THE LION KING where she starred as "Young Nala . " One Mic will be the first executive producer film credit for Thompson–and at twelve years old set to be the youngest in history (previously, actress Marsai Martin accomplished this at the age of 14 with her film, LITTLE).

One Mic will star Thompson as "Maya Rivera" and veteran film and TV star Malik Yoba as her father, "Zavion." When 12-year-old Maya finds an old broken microphone that turns into a magic instrument and bestows her with the gift of rhyming, her super-powered "rap flows" help her to overcome the challenges of being a young teen raised by a single father in the Bronx.

SIC+ (Social Impact Content) has the first and only campus located inside a major studio development. SIC overlooks Hollywood on Hudson, the largest studio complex in the United States shared with industry giants Lionsgate Studios and MediaPro.

Thompson is no stranger to the stage. At just three years old, she watched KeKe Palmer in her historic performances as the first Black Cinderella on Broadway. As the curtains closed she turned to her mother and said, "I'm supposed to be on the stage." Years later, the fairytale manifestation of a toddler's words resulted in nearly 200 shows that left audiences inspired and anxiously awaiting what is next from Thompson as she concluded her run as "Young Nala."

Thompson is looking to also make history starring in THE AMIGO FAMILY–the first of its kind identifiably Afro-Latino TV series–alongside The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom icon Tatyana Ali, who is starring in and executive producing the project. Thompson recently joined the cast for a live reading of the series pilot episode during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture as a feature of the ESSENCE Film Festival to rave reviews.

Living her dream, Nia is the CEO of her own production company, Authentic Nia Inc., and was previously best known for singing Disney's viral hit "Super Bonnet" in "Rise Up, Sing Out" and recurring roles in "Ada Twist Scientist" and "Godfather of Harlem." She has appeared in "The Equalizer" and "Sesame Street" and can soon be seen in the HULU miniseries "Washington Black."

