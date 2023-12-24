Young UK Scientologists Share the Joy of the Season with Children Spending the Holidays in Hospital

Volunteer Ministers brought holiday cheer to kids at a local children's hospital

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When young Scientologists learned that kids at a nearby children's hospital would be spending the holidays away from their brothers and sisters, moms and dads, they wanted to help make the holiday as special for them as they could. 

They applied the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers—Something can be done about it—and decided to give Christmas presents to the children to let them know how special they are to other kids.

With the help of the Saint Hill chapter the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, the children helped collect and wrap hundreds of presents and set off for the hospital where they asked the nurses to hand them out to children having to spend Christmas away from home. 

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are a religious social service developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the mid-1970s. It constitutes one of the world's largest international independent relief forces.

Saint Hill is home to the Scientology Advanced Organization of the UK and is UK headquarters for the Scientology religion. It is also home to Saint Hill Manor, one of the most historically significant estates in the region. Saint Hill was the home of Mr. Hubbard during one of the most pivotal eras of the religion. Scientologists from around the world travel to the UK for Scientology training and spiritual counseling at the very place where so much of the technology was developed.

To learn more about the Volunteer Ministers, watch the film Operation: Something Can Be Done About It. To experience the magic of Saint Hill, watch Inside Scientology: Saint HillBoth documentaries air on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International

