"Young Voices, New Visions": Sine Institute Survey Reveals Young Americans' Perspectives on Higher Education, AI, and Civic Discourse

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Americans' views of higher education identify some clear priorities, including the need to instill critical thinking skills and prepare students for careers, according to a new survey of young adults by the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University. The survey of 1,214 young Americans ages 18-34 examined their views on higher education, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), civic discourse, and more.

The Sine Institute's new poll not only amplifies young Americans' voices on how colleges and universities can better meet their needs, but also highlights key areas for improvement - most notably, access, affordability, and broader representation of viewpoints on campus.

The poll was based on interviews conducted by Generation Lab, a data intelligence company that gathers and interprets the views and behavior of young adults. An advisory group of 11 AU graduate and undergraduate students from schools across the university helped to design the poll, formulate its questions, and provide feedback on the survey methodology and results.

"The Sine Institute's latest poll demonstrates that young people value civic education and that they want more of it. It also helps policymakers and institutions to better understand young Americans' fears, dreams, and current struggles as they work to ensure a life of happiness and success," said American University President Jonathan Alger.

"I'm encouraged by how engaged young Americans are on critical issues like higher education, artificial intelligence, and civic education. Their insights reflect both hope for innovation and deep concerns about access, equity, and impact. It's clear they're not just thinking about the future - they're challenging us to shape it responsibly," said Amy Dacey, executive director of the Sine Institute for Policy & Politics.

"This year's Sine Institute poll shows that despite the current crisis of confidence in U.S. institutions including higher education, young Americans still have faith that attending college is an important part of setting the stage for career success," said Molly O'Rourke, Sine Institute Senior Advisor and executive-in-residence in the American University School of Communication. "The survey also unveiled important and useful data about the current state of civic discourse as well as the use of AI and desire for more instruction in this burgeoning part of our world. I thank my colleagues and everyone involved in making this survey a success."

"This survey makes one thing crystal clear: young people know AI will shape their future—but they don't feel ready for it," said AU Kogod School of Business Dean David Marchick. "78% of those polled say AI got little-to-no attention in high school, and 55% believe AI will limit their career opportunities. And yet - 72% see learning AI as important for career and life readiness. This is a call-to-action for every college and university. And at Kogod, we are meeting the moment with ambition and drive."

Higher Education

While young Americans express low confidence in many major U.S. institutions, the new Sine Institute survey finds that colleges and universities continue to stand out as a source of relative trust - with 70 percent of respondents saying they are "confident" or "very confident" in higher education.

Respondents are divided on whether college holds the same importance as it did for previous generations, yet 60 percent still view it as an essential part of the American Dream. However, they also place financial security, meaningful work, and homeownership above earning a degree.

When asked about the primary responsibilities of higher education, young Americans identified:

Developing critical thinking skills (61%)

Preparing students for the job market (60%)

Ensuring accessibility (59%)

Although concerns about the political climate on campuses persist, only a small share of respondents cited an overemphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as a major issue. Instead, many expressed frustrations over a lack of viewpoint diversity, with majorities of both Democrats (56%) and Republicans (66%) saying they believe colleges limit free speech.

Affordability remains the most significant obstacle to pursuing higher education, with nearly seven in ten (69%) describing cost as a top deterrent.

Artificial Intelligence:

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) reshapes industries and careers, young Americans are eager to learn—but most feel unprepared. While a majority do not yet use AI regularly, 60 percent believe colleges should invest in hiring and training qualified instructors to teach AI. Three out of four respondents say responsible AI education is essential for both career readiness and life skills.

Young Americans are divided into several categories regarding their general feelings towards AI:

31% feel anxious or concerned

feel anxious or concerned 21% feel excited and optimistic

feel excited and optimistic 48% feel a mix of both

While a majority of young Americans (55 percent) say AI will do more to limit their career options, those who are already using AU regularly are much more optimistic about its impact on job prospects:

Regular users are 33% optimistic

optimistic Those who have "tried AI" are 12% optimistic

optimistic Those who don't use AI are 6% optimistic

Civic Discourse

The new poll finds that young Americans view the state of civic discourse as a serious national concern. Nearly seven in ten (69%) describe the current level of dialogue in the U.S. as either "a crisis" or "a serious problem."

Respondents emphasize that respect and open-mindedness are key to improving public conversation. Many also call for concrete steps to strengthen civic engagement, including:

Encouraging news outlets to focus on fact-based, less opinion-driven reporting (71%)

Urging elected officials to model respectful disagreement rather than demonize opponents (66% )

rather than demonize opponents ) Motivating individuals to seek out diverse news sources and break out of "news bubbles (64%)"

Most young Americans define strong civic discourse not as uniform agreement, but as respectful engagement across differing viewpoints.

The poll included 1,214 interviews of Americans ages 18-34 (regardless of voter registration status), including oversamples with Black, Hispanic, and LGBQ+ respondents. The interviews were conducted online using Generation Lab's propriety panel from September 5 – September 13, 2025.

For more information about the survey and to access accompanying toplines, click here.

