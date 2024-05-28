Young Women's Christian Association of Bethlehem PA Provides Notice of Security Incident

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Women's Christian Association of Bethlehem PA ("YWCA Bethlehem"), a community services organization, confirmed today that it experienced a data incident in February 2024 and will issue notices to affected individuals and relevant state and federal agencies about the Incident.

On February 26, 2024, YWCA Bethlehem discovered suspicious activity involving two (2) of the organization's email accounts (the "Incident"). YWCA Bethlehem immediately began an investigation and took steps to contain the situation, including changing passwords and expanding the use of multi-factor authentication, engaging cybersecurity and privacy professionals to assist the investigation, and engaging additional experts to improve security and privacy practices going forward.

At this time, and due to the nature of the Incident, the investigation remains ongoing into the types of data and identity of individuals who were affected by the Incident. The investigation has found evidence that unauthorized actors potentially acquired data from the affected YWCA Bethlehem email accounts in February 2024. While there is currently no indication that the unauthorized actors have misused any information for identity theft or fraud in connection with this Incident, YWCA Bethlehem is providing this notice so any individuals who may be potentially affected are made aware of the situation.

While the investigation is ongoing, there is a possibility that the following types of information may have been impacted: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number or other government-issued identification number, financial account information, payment card number, username/email address and password, clinical or treatment information, medical provider name, medical record number, patient account number, medical procedure information, health insurance information, and/or prescription information. Note that this describes general categories of information identified as present within the affected systems during the Incident and includes categories that are not relevant to each individual whose information may have been present.

Although YWCA Bethlehem is unaware of any misuse or identity fraud related to this Incident, it encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, explanation of benefits forms, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one (1) free credit report annually from each of the three (3) major credit reporting bureaus. Additional information and resources are outlined below.

Equifax Experian TransUnion https://www.equifax.com/personal/cred

it-report-services/ https://www.experian.com/help/ https://www.transunion.com/

credit-help 1-888-298-0045 1-888-397-3742 1-833-395-6938 Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069 Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box

9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Fraud Alert,

P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA

19016 Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box

105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 Experian Credit Freeze, P.O.

Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013 TransUnion Credit Freeze,

P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA

19094

Moreover, information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps an individual can take to protect personal information may be obtained by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or the appropriate state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by calling 1-877-438-4338. Individuals should file a police report if they are a victim of identity theft or fraud. To file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, an individual will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim.

If you have questions for YWCA Bethlehem, you can contact YWCA Bethlehem's Executive Director, Delia Marrero at 610-867-4669 ext. 102 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE YWCA Bethlehem