Young Writer Wei Sixiao Wins First Prize of the 7th Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize for His Work Tu Guang Cun Mu (the Village)

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2024, the seventh Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize ceremony was held in Beijing, where young writer Wei Sixiao won the top honor for his work Tu Guang Cun Mu (the Village). During the ceremony, Blancpain also unveiled the limited editions in the form of pair watches for the 2024 Literary Prize, featuring the iconic models from Villeret Collection Complete Calendar Moonphase 6654 and the Moonphase Date Indicator 6126 in an elegant champagne-gray finish. The gold rotor of each watch is engraved with an image of a quill, symbolizing the celebration of literary creativity.

This year's theme, "Where lies the Originality in Chinese Literature?" explores the unique human experiences and creativity that endure amid the information bubble, big data, and the rise of artificial intelligence. The jury, composed of Joan Chen, Lo Yi-chin, Shuang Xuetao, Xu Zidong and Zhang Dinghao, selected Wei Sixiao as the first prize winner after an intense round of discussions. Jack Liao, Swatch Group China Management Committee Member and Vice President of Blancpain China; Liu Ruilin, Founder of Imaginist and Vistopia; and Xu Zidong, representing the jury, presented the trophy to Mr. Wei. The Literary Prize Committee awarded him 300,000 yuan (approx. US$42,200, provided by Blancpain) along with a classic Blancpain Villeret Collection watch.

The five finalists, Da Tou Ma, Gu Xiang, Tong Mo, Wei Sixiao and Zheng Xiao Lv, all received the Young Friend of Blancpain award and a finalist's certificate from Mr. Liao and Ms. Liu. The other four finalists each received a bonus of 20,000 yuan (approx. US$2,800, provided by Blancpain) to support their creative endeavors and inspire them to continue their literary work. Young Friend of Blancpain award symbolizes both Blancpain's appreciation and encouragement of young talent, as well as the young talents' alignment with Blancpain's brand values.

The Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize, co-founded by Blancpain and China's most influential cultural brand Imaginist, aims to create a literary accolade that is impartial, authoritative, professional and enduring while honoring the outstanding writers under 45 years old each year. The co-founders, Blancpain and the Imaginist, continue on their quest to convey a simple but meaningful message to the public: "Reading makes time more valuable".

Mr. Xu, speaking on behalf of the jury, noted: "By choosing the village as its central theme, rather than focusing solely on an individual character or event, Tu Guang Cun Mu (the Village) employs meticulous realism to carry forward the tradition of The Field of Life and Death. The novel deepens and expands Chinese rural literature, not only featuring the peasant narratives of past decades as seen in works like To Live and Ordinary World, but also portraying contemporary phenomena in the countryside —tractors harvesting maize, farmers engaging with social media, township election campaigns, and rural hospitals. Amidst these changes, the novel invites us to reflect on the enduring elements, particularly the intricate network of human relationships bound by blood and family, as highlighted in From the Soil by Hsiao Tung Fei."

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Wei admitted to feeling less composed than he had hoped. He remarked, "In my mind, three literary prizes stand out: the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Booker Prize, and the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize. I was genuinely anxious as to whether I could win this prize. Before the shortlist was announced, I dreamt I hadn't made it; before the final list came out, I dreamt I hadn't made it. Yet, I never dreamt that I would actually win. I believe the importance of a literary prize isn't measured by its existence but by imagining what would be lost if it didn't exist. Now in its seventh year, the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize offers a vital platform for young writers."

The Blancpain China vice president, Mr. Liao, stated: "Swiss watchmaking originality is defined by two key criteria: the design, research and development, assembly, and testing must occur in Switzerland; the movement must be finished there, with more than 60% of its components originating from the country. Blancpain Global CEO Marc Hayek challenged this with the retort, 'Where is the other 40%?' Blancpain has always maintained a commitment to the standard of 100% Swiss-made fine watchmaking. Originality is one of the key criteria for literary significance, but an outstanding work must also reflect the writer's unique set of emotions, personality, vision, and style. Similarly, an exceptional watch must be unique, differentiated, and instantly recognizable. With just a glimpse of the hollowed-out willow hands, the slim three-dimensional markers, and the classic double-stepped bezel, you can immediately identify a Blancpain watch. We must also ask ourselves: Who am I? What do I contribute to the world? What are my thoughts and values? Blancpain, with nearly three centuries in the watchmaking business, has clear answers to these questions: to uphold the tradition of original Swiss Haute Horlogerie, to pursue meaningful innovations, and to maintain its uniqueness, regardless of changing fashion trends. We remain steadfast in these principles as we believe that perseverance enhances the value of time."

Jury of the 2024 Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize

Joan Chen, actress, film director, screenwriter, and writer. She starred in films like Little Flower, The Last Emperor, and Red Rose White Rose, and directed films such as Autumn in New York, Her, and English. She is also the author of Catfish.

Lo Yi-chin, writer. His representative works include Surname of the Moon, And Now She Remains in You, My Future 2nd Son's Memory about Me, The Western Xia Hotel, and Daughter, among others.

Shuang Xuetao, novelist. He has published a collection of short stories, including Moses on the Plain, The Aviator, and The Hunter; full-fledged novels like Silent Age, Tianwu Shouji, and Winged Ghost; and a collection of miscellaneous essays, The Black Sheep Among White Sheep.

Xu Zidong, Professor Emeritus of the School of Chinese at the University of Hong Kong and Chair Professor of East China Normal University - Zijiang Program. He is the author of New Theory on Yu Dafu, Reading Eileen Chang, Rereading Lu Xun, Xu Zidong on Modern Chinese Literature, and Rereading the Chinese Novel of the 20th Century. He has been a resident guest on talk shows such as "Behind the Headlines With Wen Tao" and "Round Table".

Zhang Dinghao, literary critic and poet. He has published numerous collections of poetry and essays, such as Ji Jian Jun Zi and Mengzi Dufa, among many others.

About the Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize

The Blancpain-Imaginist Literary Prize, co-founded by the prestigious Swiss watchmaker Blancpain and China's foremost publishing brand Imaginist, is the first accolade to be jointly established by a commercial brand and a publishing house, with the goal of identifying and supporting talented young writers under 45. Since its inception, the Literary Prize has upheld the principles of impartiality, authority, and professionalism, steadfastly maintaining these standards as its cornerstone.

Engagement of the members of the latest generation just entering adulthood is always a key indicator that determines the future of the world of literature. In the field of literary creation, talented young authors are always seeking an opportunity, while publishing platforms are looking for potential authors, and, at the same time, aim to attract more attention and garner more engagement. Many contemporary classical authors were discovered and recognized in their youth, as literary awards specifically designated for up and coming authors were available to them. For example, Naipaul, Coetzee and Kazuo Ishiguro all won the Man Booker Prize in their youth, and went on to earn the Nobel Prize in Literature at a later stage in their writing careers. Renowned Japanese authors, among them, Shusaku Endo, Kenzaburo Oe and Ryu Murakami, were each recipients of the Akutagawa Prize in their youth. In today's world, literary creation is a lonely and long road for young authors. The literary prize is designed to create a future that gives authors the space to focus on the creation of their works just as calligraphers are given the space and time to practice their craft.

Imaginist, the most influential publisher in China, has been dedicated to discovering the best authors who write in Chinese, offering an opportunity for thoughtful words to be published, while imagining another possibility for books. Works by Mu Xin, Kenneth Pai Hsien-yung, among others, have become even more valuable with the passage of time, nourishing the emotional life for generations of readers. Imaginist has, for a long time, been focused on publishing both the literary classics alongside the works of some of the most dynamic and thoughtful young authors who care about the human condition through the diverse collection of works that they have created with their open-minded insights. There's always great literature out there to be discovered, and the best of it always pushes the boundaries and explores new horizons. That's the core idea behind what Imaginist strives for in literature.

Bearing the identity mark of Manufacture de Haute Horlogerie (MDHH), Blancpain is a truly luxury watchmaking brand. For Blancpain, a creator of classic timepieces, watchmaking is as much a result of enduring love as writing. Since its establishment in 1735, Blancpain has ushered in the age of branded watchmaking. Over the past 289 years, navigating the ever-changing tides of time and numerous historical junctures, Blancpain has steadfastly upheld its brand philosophy of solely crafting mechanical watches and maintaining unwavering quality standards, considering MDHH as its eternal passion. This devotion resonates deeply with authors' dedication to literature and their pursuit of creating classic works, with a shared purpose. Moving forward, Blancpain sees literature as an extension of time - this is Blancpain's take on literature.

