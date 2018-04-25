YoungArts Opens Total Tolerance Exhibition Featuring Works on Social Justice at U.S. Department of Education

In the context of current discussions about social and civil rights issues, and the strength of student movements across the country, it is clear that our nation's youth are leading important conversations about how people from different backgrounds can come together through the arts.

"This exhibition exemplifies why we do this work," said Carolina García Jayaram, YoungArts President and CEO. "Together with the U.S. Department of Education, we can signal to the country that arts education is a necessary facet of education for all students. Seeing their own artwork in an exhibition at the nation's headquarters for education makes it clear to these young artists that art is a longstanding institution of the United States and will continue to be for decades to come."

Through their artwork, the 21 young participants—ages 15–18 years—aim to prompt difficult dialogue around equity, inclusiveness and diversity. They are constantly and deliberately looking at the world around them with a critical eye, questioning existing systems and prescribed outlooks through their practices, and offering alternative, more inclusive perspectives on the systemic issues of global injustice.

The opening reception for Total Tolerance will be held at the U.S. Department of Education, 400 Maryland Avenue SW, Washington, D.C., on May 4, 2018. The formal program and ribbon cutting ceremony with a spoken word performance by Tika Wallace (2018 Winner in Writing) will take place from 11 am to 12 pm, followed by the viewing of the exhibition, which will be open by appointment until June 29, 2018. To attend the opening please RSVP by May 1 to Jacquelyn.zimmermann@ed.gov. To visit the exhibit after the opening and for information, contact Jacquelyn Zimmermann at the same email address or call her at 202-401-0762.

For media images click here.

Media Contact:

Heike Dempster, National YoungArts Foundation

hdempster@youngarts.org / 305-377-1140

Usamah Andrabi, Berlin Rosen

Usamah.Andrabi@berlinrosen.com / 646-992-8305

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/youngarts-opens-total-tolerance-exhibition-featuring-works-on-social-justice-at-us-department-of-education-300636281.html

SOURCE National YoungArts Foundation

Related Links

http://www.youngarts.org

