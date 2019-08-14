Younger Generations Cozying Up to Smart Thermostats, J.D. Power Finds

"Smart thermostat manufacturers' focus on easing the installation and use of smart thermostats has been paying off," said Christina Cooley , At Home Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power . "The next step is for these brands to find ways to better communicate to their users just how much money they are saving once installed, to drive the overall value of the thermostat."

The 2019 Smart Thermostat Satisfaction Report measures overall customer satisfaction with smart thermostat brands among those who purchased a smart thermostat system within the past 12 months. Satisfaction is examined across 10 factors (listed in order of importance): ease of use; ease of install/setup; reliability; energy efficiency; price paid; effectiveness of heating/cooling; internet connectivity; usefulness of app; variety of features; and customer service. Satisfaction is calculated on a 1,000-point scale. The report is based on responses from 1,179 customers and was fielded in June through July 2019.

Study Rankings

Lennox ranks highest in overall satisfaction with a score of 898, followed by Carrier (893) and Nest (890).

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

