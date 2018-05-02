Younger Joins Jaffe's Family Law Practice Group

Prior to joining Jaffe, Younger served as a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, Juvenile Rights Practice from 2009 to 2018, where she represented children in matters involving child abuse and neglect, termination of parental rights, juvenile delinquency, custody and guardianship, and persons in need of supervision. During law school, Younger served as a legal intern for a number of organizations, including the Legal Aid Society's Juvenile Rights Practice, Lincoln Square Legal Services, Inc.'s Fordham Family Advocacy Clinic and Ramius Capital Group.

Younger earned a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University School of Law in New York, where she served as president of the Jewish Law Students Association, associate editor of the Journal of Corporate and Financial Law and was selected as a University of Michigan Bergstrom Child Welfare Law Fellow. She also received the Archibald R. Public Service Award. Younger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in economics with a minor in political science from Barnard College, Columbia University in New York, where she received the Jed Satow Student Leadership Award. She currently serves as a board member of NEXTGen Detroit.

