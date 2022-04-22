Youngest American Owner Of A Brick-And-Mortar Store Celebrates Successful Grand Opening Of Stemistry - Founded By 16-Year-Old Entrepreneur Dylan Capshaw

The Zen art of flower arrangement reimagined for the 21st century, with custom coffee creations, Spring gifts, and more

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated humanitarian and CEO Dylan Capshaw happily announced that the March 19 grand opening event for his new business venture Stemistry was an absolute smash success. With over 500 attendees, Stemistry's hard launch and ribbon cutting was covered by the press and attended by the mayor of Scottsdale, Dave Ortega.

Mayor Ortega welcoming the crowd into Stemistry. Dylan speaking to the crowd with Mayor Ortega to his left.

Stemistry combines the ancient practice of flower arranging with the edible masterpieces of the barista's craft – offering ethically sourced bouquets and coffee under one roof in a fully immersive 3D experience. Stemistry's online store also allows customers to experience the perfect Spring gift with a curated monthly subscription flower service that delivers boxed flowers, pots, and other stylish arrangements directly to customers' homes.

"Stemistry is really the culmination of years of planning and hard work," said Dylan. "When I was 14, I started an online flower shop. It was really just our landscaping – I used olive and citrus tree clippings in the beginning. But it moved on to something bigger: ethically sourced arrangements and coffee from personally selected and vetted sources. I've always told people that you don't have to wait to be an adult to own your own business. If you can envision it, you can do it. I also think it is important to set small goals you can meet fairly easily, so that your journey is paved with little successes. That way, when you break out big, you already have the confidence you need to succeed."

For more information on the Stemistry Flower Bar and Coffee Lab, visit them online. And follow Dylan on social media: Instagram, LinkedIn.

For the Frontline & The Sanitation Stations

In addition to Stemistry, Dylan maintains his other businesses, including another for-profit venture and two nonprofit charitable organizations.

For the Frontline creates 3D-printed reusable filtered masks and face shields to help healthcare workers fight the pandemic. With open-sourced 3D-printing files, For the Frontline fulfills orders for face masks/shields and delivers them via care packages, while encouraging others to help using downloadable 3D-printer PPE files to foster community involvement and support at-risk healthcare personnel across the nation. To contribute to the effort, or to download 3D print files, please visit: www.ForTheFrontline.org.

The Sanitation Stations helps broaden access to important pandemic gear like wipes, gloves, surgical, and reusable masks, giving consumers an inexpensive way to stock up on PPE gear on-the-go, while also encouraging businesses to help supply PPE to local communities by keeping a portion of the monthly vending machine profits. Stations also supply locally made food and drinks. Learn more at: www.TheSanitationStations.org.

The Dylan Capshaw Wildlife Foundation (DCWF)

Established in 2017, DCWF is a non-profit business and sanctuary that has rescued hundreds of animals in crisis, along with assisting wildlife in need across the globe through fundraising efforts. DCWF hosts fundraisers and limited events like Sponsor an Emu, the Australian Fires Fundraiser, local supply runs for animal shelters, VIP sponsoring, and wildlife education.

DCWF has been featured in multiple news stories and is currently displayed on many billboards across Arizona and L.A. To learn more about the organization and its work, please visit: www.DylanCapshawWildlifeFoundation.com.

About Stemistry

Founded by Dylan Capshaw, Stemistry reinvents how flowers are sold, offering affordable, pre-made bouquets and subscription boxes crafted by professional florists or enabling customers to design their own personalized bouquets by the stem, using a unique build-your-own bouquet bar. Stemistry's physical store is also the source for premium, ethically sourced coffee creations that turn java into delicious, edible art – with selections ranging from house brews topped with mixed Stemistry flowers to coffee with clouds of cotton candy. The Stemistry experience is available online as a subscription service as well. Learn more about Stemistry at: www.StemistryAZ.com.

