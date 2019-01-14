Youngevity 2019 Better Health Challenge Off To Fast Start

Noteworthy 2019 updates include a Team Division, an easier-to-use website, new recipes, and simplified program information. Developed for those who prefer the camaraderie of a group, the Team Division will include a Captain and up to four participants on each team. Individual and team semifinalists will be chosen each quarter, with Grand Champions to be announced at Youngevity's 2019 Convention in San Diego. Even in the early days of the weight loss challenge, the team option has been a great success, with participation increasing 10 times compared to this same time last year.

Social media efforts have been enhanced with weekly Facebook Live events featuring Health and Wellness Coach Sanjeev Javia, along with a host of guests who have expertise in the areas of nutrition, exercise, mindset and the program. Through Alexa-enabled mobile phones and home devices, there's even an opportunity to receive daily flash briefings from Health and Wellness Coach, Sanjeev Javia.

Youngevity also recently announced a new partnership with Icelandic Glacial Water, branded as the finest, most pure water in the world. Youngevity executives are excited about the timing of this announcement, which coincides strategically with The Better Health Challenge and the company's overall commitment to healthier living and a better quality of life.

"The Better Health Challenge is designed to grow and evolve over time, much like the participants themselves," says Youngevity Health and Wellness Coach, Sanjeev Javia. "These new updates provide added incentive to reach desired goals through group participation, and great options for increasing overall engagement."

For those who are interested, there's still time to join the Better Health Challenge at www.ygybetterhealth.com

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the eight top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the continued growth of the Company's coffee segment, the revenue to be derived from the contract, the timing of performance under the contract, the services to be performed and the potential new customers and growth form the contract. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance, and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI investor relations

800.504.8650

investors@ygyi.com

Media Contact

Dwain Schenck

Schenck Strategies

203-223-5230

dwain@schenckstrategies.com

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.YGYI.com

