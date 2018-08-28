Youngevity Enters the $7.7B Cannabis Market with Hemp FX™ Product Line

To be alerted and notified about the upcoming official launch and to learn more about Youngevity's Hemp FX product line, visit www.hempfx.com.

For 21 years, Youngevity has prided itself on developing the highest-quality and most well-researched nutritional products. Each formula in the Hemp FX product line combines an exclusive source of organically grown hemp-derived cannabinoids with Youngevity signature nutrients.

Soothe™ contains a proprietary hemp-derived cannabinoid oil, as well as a variety of herbs, minerals, and a powerful antioxidant – glutathione. Soothe™ supports a healthy immune system and soothes sore, tired, and achy muscles and joints.

Relax™ features the same hemp-derived cannabinoid oil found in Soothe™, combined with the relaxing botanicals chamomile, lavender, valerian, and melatonin – for its sleep-supporting benefits.

Uplift™ takes Youngevity's exclusive hemp-derived cannabinoid oil and combines it with St. John's Wort and a specialized set of natural terpenes (cannabinoid enhancers).

The cannabidiol market is expected to see significant growth in the immediate future. Direct Selling News recently reported that, "According to recent data published by Forbes, citing Brightfield Group, the global cannabis market is projected to reach $31.4 billion by 2021. By end of 2017, the global market value was estimated at $7.7 billion."

With validation from independent 3rd party testing and the growing market, the Hemp FX products have the capacity to transform the nutritional industry and Youngevity's consumer base. Youngevity CEO Steve Wallach states, "Hemp-derived cannabidiol aligns with what we do very well. We've taken what we know about essential nutrients, along with decades of knowledge specializing in natural, plant-based nutrition and their most beneficial nutrients and put that knowledge to work to develop high-end cannabidiol products."

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements such as the expected growth in the cannabidiol market and the capacity of the Hemp FX products to transform the nutritional industry and Youngevity's consumer base.. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the future growth of the cannabidiol market and ability of the Hemp FX products to transform the nutritional industry and Youngevity's consumer base, our ability to continue international growth, our ability to continue our coffee segment growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance, and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts



Investor Relations



YGYI Investor Relations



800.504.8650



investors@ygyi.com

Media Relations



Trendlogic PR



800.992.6299



contact@trendlogicpr.com

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.

Related Links

https://ygyi.com

