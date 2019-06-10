Youngevity International, Inc (Nasdaq:YGYI) set to join Russell 3000 Index

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced that the Company is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2019 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on July 1, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 7.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Steve Wallach, Chairman and CEO of Youngevity, stated, "We are proud to be included in the Russell 3000 index and look forward to greater exposure to institutional investors as we move up from the Russell Micro Cap index to the Russell 3000. This represents another important milestone for the company since we became listed on the Nasdaq exchange in June of 2017."

"We are pleased to be added to the Russell 3000 Index and the other appropriate indexes that will come as a result of our inclusion," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of Youngevity International, Inc. "According to Nasdaq, over the last 90 days, YGYI has added 12 new Institutional Investors and Institutional share ownership in YGYI has increased by 543,000 shares. We believe our inclusion will continue this trend and broaden our group of institutional investors."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Youngevity International, Inc

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com . Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding the additional exposure that we anticipate from the our inclusion on the Russell 3000 and our inclusion continuing to broaden our group of institutional investors. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to increase our exposure and continue to expand our institutional ownership as a result of our inclusion on the Russell 3000, our ability to strategically position ourselves within the CBD space, our ability to continue our coffee segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.

