Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) Postpones Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ :YGYI ) (www.ygyi.com) a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise and its newly acquired commercial hemp enterprise, announced today it is rescheduling its Third Quarter and Nine-Months Ending September 30, 2019 earnings release and earnings call to allow the company additional time to complete the review of its Form 10-Q. The conference call was previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:15 PM PST. The Company will issue a press release announcing the specific date and time of the rescheduled Third Quarter 2019- and Nine-Months Ending September 30, 2019 earnings call upon completion of this review.

Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com . Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

