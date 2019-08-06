Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) to Release 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results and Host Conference Call to Review Financial Statements and Provide Corporate Update
Aug 06, 2019, 08:30 ET
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ :YGYI ) a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise and its newly acquired commercial hemp enterprise, announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time, (10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time), to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, which it plans to release that day.
Youngevity International's senior management will host the call, led by Mr. Steve Wallach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and joined by Mr. Dave Briskie, President and Chief Financial Officer. The purpose of the call will be to discuss its financial results, provide an update on current business trends and to answer questions that are submitted by shareholders, analysts, and other interested parties.
All interested parties can attend the event by clicking
https://InstantTeleseminar.com/Events/117068772 fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call, or by dialing 206 402 0100 and entering the access code 634174# at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. International and alternative numbers are available at https://InstantTeleseminar.com/Local/?eventid=117068772
The conference call will be recorded and available for replay shortly after the conclusion of the call. An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately 3 months on the Company's Investor Relations website: https://ygyi.com/.
About Youngevity International, Inc.
Youngevity International, Inc. ( NASDAQ: YGYI ), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in 3 distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Investor Relations
YGYI Investor Relations
800.504.8650
investors@ygyi.com
Media Relations
Trendlogic PR
800.992.6299
contact@trendlogicpr.com
