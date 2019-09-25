Youngevity International, Inc.'s HEMP FX Brand Launches in Japan

Youngevity now offers the Japanese market three proprietary formulas featuring phytocannabinoid-rich, full-spectrum, organically grown hemp oil:

Hemp FX Soothe Our unique formula includes phytocannabinoid rich organic hemp oil, plant-derived minerals, essential oil, the powerful antioxidant glutathione, and a variety of herbs and minerals, making this product highly effective to support the recovery process.

Our unique formula includes phytocannabinoid rich organic hemp oil, plant-derived minerals, essential oil, the powerful antioxidant glutathione, and a variety of herbs and minerals, making this product highly effective to support the recovery process. Hemp FX Capsules , Features a proprietary and organically grown phytocannabinoid- rich hemp oil designed to naturally boost both mood and cognitive performance.

, Features a proprietary and organically grown phytocannabinoid- rich hemp oil designed to naturally boost both mood and cognitive performance. Hemp FX Tincture, Formulated to promote relaxation and aid in achieving restful sleep. Combined with phytocannabinoid rich organic hemp oil and chamomile, lavender and valerian delivers all-natural support that helps relax the mind and body to induce you to into the ultimate state of relaxation.

"Hemp FX is an ideal representation of our plant-based approach to product development. These select products are being offered in this initial launch, and we expect the Hemp FX line will continue to grow, with more products becoming available for sale in Japan in the near future," says Youngevity Chief Executive Officer Steve Wallach. "This product launch has really been creating excitement in the Japanese market and we expect that it will provide significant growth within our distributor base in Japan."

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity YGYI offers products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

