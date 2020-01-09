Youngevity Rings in Wellness Week 2020 at Nasdaq Closing Bell

The company orchestrated a series of interviews while in New York including two interviews on Nasdaq's Behind the Bell Programs. The first interview featured Marilu Henner and Dr. James Rouse > Click here to view.

The company reported that the Youngevity Better Health Challenge has seen a 74% increase in revenue during the first 8 days of 2020 vs trend line, and a 43% increase in revenue vs prior year.

The second interview featured the Youngevity Better Health Challenge past winner and YGYI management. > Click Here to view.

Youngevity participated in other media opportunities including an interview with Debra Borchardt the CEO, Co-founder, and Editor-in-Chief of the cannabis financial news website Green Market Report.

"Our team was honored to participate in a Nasdaq bell ringing ceremony for a second time," Steve Wallach, Youngevity CEO stated. "We appreciate the opportunity to showcase the Youngevity Better Health Challenge during Wellness Week 2020. Additionally, we appreciate the opportunity to connect with and update our investors, partners and customers on our continued efforts to scale our business and bring products of unparalleled quality to the marketplace."

To review the recap video from the closing bell ringing click here

"We want to express our gratitude to investors and shareholders for their ongoing support and patience as we scale 3 distinct business segments and prepare for the exciting future ahead," said Youngevity President and CFO Dave Briskie. "We believe Youngevity is uniquely positioned in the market through YGYI's three reporting segments. We will continue to take steps to strengthen our competitive advantage through intentional focus on the hemp and coffee segments which we expect will drive further growth in the future."

Youngevity owns a field to finish hemp enterprise under its Khrysos Industries Brand, and a field to cup coffee enterprise under its CLR Roasters Brand. Also included under the Youngevity umbrella are a multitude of brands and best-in-class products that are focused on supporting a healthy lifestyle and are delivered direct to distributors and consumers.

Photo provided by Nasdaq.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI and YGYIP), is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a multi-vertical omni direct selling enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, YGYI offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services.

AboutNasdaq:

Nasdaq is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements and include statements regarding being uniquely positioned in the market through YGYI's three reporting segments, continuing to take steps to strengthen our competitive advantage through intentional focus on the hemp and coffee areas, the hemp and coffee segments driving further growth in the future, and continuing efforts to scale our business and bring products of unparalleled quality to the marketplace. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to continue to uniquely position ourselves in the market, our ability to continue to take steps to strengthen our competitive advantage through intentional focus on the hemp and coffee areas, our ability to drive revenue and further growth in the hemp and coffee segments, our ability to scale our business and bring products of unparalleled quality to the marketplace, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to return to profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), and the other factors discussed in the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

1 800 982 3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI Investor Relations

800.504.8650

investors@ygyi.com

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ygyi.com

